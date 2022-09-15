ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Cypress family

By Chad Washington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJxEc_0hwXzYKk00

HOUSTON ( CW39 ) — An 8-year-old murder mystery closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.

The Sun family, which consisted of a mom and dad, along with two boys, ages 9 and 7, were found shot to death in their home in the Coles Crossing neighborhood in northwest Harris County back in January of 2014.

There were no suspects at the time of their killings.

But on Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Feng Lu was arrested by San Francisco police after getting off of a flight from China.

Lu, 58, is being held in the San Mateo County Jail in California and will be extradited to Texas. Lu will be charged with four counts of capital murder, Gonzalez said.

New DNA technology reportedly helped tie Feng Lu to the case.

Deputies say Lu committed the murders because the father, a co-worker, wouldn’t give him a good recommendation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Arrest made in 2017 case where police say woman was kidnapped, raped and drugged

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, drugging and raping a woman in Houston and investigators believe he may have more victims. For years, police say Juan Rodriguez has been on the run. Sources tell KHOU 11 that Thursday night around 10 p.m. in southwest Houston, they caught up with him at an apartment complex on Meadowglen.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
State
California State
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
China, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Surveillance video helps crack the case

HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
SPLENDORA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#San Francisco Police#The Murders#Dna#Violent Crime#Harris County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler

Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ARREST MADE IN 3-YEAR-OLD DEATH

At approximately 2:30 pm Wednesday evening, 27-year-old Lisa Marie Davis, mother of deceased 3-year-old Jace Davis, and 21-year-old Elmer Powell were arrested by Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies on an arrest warrant out of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Larry Wilburn’s office charging both with False Report to a Police Officer.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy