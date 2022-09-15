After Launching ‘Save Local’ Series During Pandemic, West Town Photographer Is Following Up With Business Owners 2 Years Later

WEST TOWN — A local kombucha brand is making a name for itself as a go-to drink for people avoiding alcohol but still want a fizzy beverage to relax. Sober bars and events have seen a huge surge in popularity — which has been a boon to Komunity Kombucha, where a team of less than 10 full- and part-time employees make three flavors of kombucha. Founder Jack Joseph developed Komunity Kombucha for people like him who only occasionally drink or who are sober but still like to socialize, he said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO