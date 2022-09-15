After Launching ‘Save Local’ Series During Pandemic, West Town Photographer Is Following Up With Business Owners 2 Years Later

Read full article on original website
Meet Chicago’s Rat Patrol: The Crew Riding Very Tall, Custom-Made ‘Freak Bikes’ On City Streets
HUMBOLDT PARK — A crew of underground punks have become known around Chicago for their very above-ground bicycles. For decades, members of local bike club Rat Patrol have caught stares on city streets for their “freak bikes,” one-of-a-kind rideable art pieces handmade from scrap metal and alley trash.
Problems Persist At Rogers Park Affordable Housing Complex Even After Major Renovation, Tenants Say
ROGERS PARK — A renovation to fix problems at an affordable housing complex in Rogers Park has instead caused more issues than it solved, tenants said. The Northpoint Apartments in the 7700 block of North Paulina Street underwent a $21 million renovation recently after being purchased by prominent development firm Related Midwest. Northpoint is a 12-building, 304-unit development that includes federally subsidized Section 8 housing.
West Town’s Komunity Kombucha Sees Success Amid Growing Sober Movement In Chicago
WEST TOWN — A local kombucha brand is making a name for itself as a go-to drink for people avoiding alcohol but still want a fizzy beverage to relax. Sober bars and events have seen a huge surge in popularity — which has been a boon to Komunity Kombucha, where a team of less than 10 full- and part-time employees make three flavors of kombucha. Founder Jack Joseph developed Komunity Kombucha for people like him who only occasionally drink or who are sober but still like to socialize, he said.
Logan Square’s Mini Mott Replaced With Second Generation, A Tribute To Owners’ Asian-American Heritage
LOGAN SQUARE — Asian-inspired burger joint Mini Mott, the little sister of popular Wicker Park eatery Mott Street, closed this summer after a four-year run on Logan Boulevard. But the owners didn’t abandon the Logan Square restaurant — they merely switched gears. The owners brought the restaurant...
Here’s How You Can Help Hermosa’s Kelvyn Park Get A Native Garden And A Play Space For Kids
HERMOSA — Hermosa residents and groups are trying to raise $10,000 to upgrade Kelvyn Park, the neighborhood’s largest park, so it’ll be more kid-friendly. The 10-acre park has greenery and a playground, but it doesn’t have specific, enhanced programs, said Lee Helmer, executive director of the Hermosa Neighborhood Association and vice president of the Kelvyn Park Advisory Council. Now, the neighborhood group and the advisory council are fundraising so they can create a native garden and a nature play space for kids.
Logan Square’s Armitage Avenue To Be Resurfaced After Prolonged Water Main Project
LOGAN SQUARE — Logan Square’s Armitage Avenue recently opened back up to two-lane traffic after a lengthy construction project, but the street will see more parking restrictions through the fall as city crews resurface the thoroughfare. The Chicago Department of Transportation is poised to begin repaving Armitage Avenue...
Bucktown’s Ehrler Park Playground Getting An Upgrade After Neighbors Help Raise Money For Overhaul
BUCKTOWN — A Bucktown playground is being overhauled after neighbors worked with businesses, the Park District and an alderperson to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for much-needed improvements. Tucked away in a residential section of Bucktown, Ehrler Park at 2230 W. Cortland St. hasn’t been renovated...
Veteran Far Northwest Side Organizer Susanna Ernst To Run Against Ald. Jim Gardiner In 45th Ward
JEFFERSON PARK — A longtime community activist, organizer and historian is entering the race for 45th Ward alderperson to unseat embattled alderman Jim Gardiner (45th). Susanna Ernst, who has lived and worked in Jefferson Park for over 20 years, announced her candidacy Monday after mulling the idea over since last year.
West Siders Protest Riot Fest By Holding Their Own Music Fest: ‘Our People Can Do Without Big Festivals’
DOUGLASS PARK — West Siders held their own music festival Saturday to protest Riot Fest taking over a portion of nearby Douglass Park over the weekend. The People’s Music Fest was held Saturday at the corner of Cermak Road and Marshall Boulevard as a part of residents’ long-running effort to remove Riot Fest and other mega festivals from Douglass Park.
St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest Brings Brats, Beer And German-American History To Lakeview This Weekend
LAKEVIEW — St. Alphonsus Church, a Lakeview-based parish founded by German immigrants in 1882, is holding its 20th annual Oktoberfest this weekend with Bavarian foods, polka bands and craft beer. The festival runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday in the area surrounding St. Alphonsus...
Former Home To La Luce Has ‘Deteriorated’ Despite Landmark Status: Preservationists
WEST LOOP — The former home of La Luce Italian restaurant, which gained landmark status last year, has severely deteriorated in recent months, preservationists said. Residents and preservationists fought hard to save the building and get it landmark status, which was granted in June 2021. But the former Schlitz...
National Sailing Championship Launches In Lake Michigan Off Monroe Harbor Starting Thursday
CHICAGO — A four-day national sailing competition will take off Thursday from Monroe Harbor. The Chicago Yacht Club, 400 E. Monroe St., will host this year’s J/88 North American Championships. The J/88 is a 29-foot keelboat that typically sails with a crew of six people, according to organizers.
Transgender Icon Mama Gloria To Be Honored Next Month With Celebration Of Life
NORTHALSTED — Mama Gloria, a trailblazing Black transgender activist from Chicago who died in June, will be honored during a celebration of life happening next month at the Center on Halsted. The event will give loved ones a space to share stories and pay respects to Gloria Allen, who...
750 Migrants Have Come To Chicago From Texas So Far. Here’s How To Help Them
CHICAGO — More than 750 migrants have now arrived in Chicago from Texas, according to the city. Texas started sending busloads of migrants from Central and South America to Chicago at the end of August. State and local officials have repeatedly slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the move, saying he hasn’t communicated about the needs of the migrants and he has sown chaos and treated refugees inhumanely.
