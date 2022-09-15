ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

WSAZ

Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Correctional officer dedicates life to helping inmates succeed

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The job of a correctional officer can be challenging and full of risk, but it can also be rewarding as they help inmates return to society. “I want everyone to be successful. I just want the world to be easier,” said corrections officer Casey Wagoner at Western Regional Jail.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR Reminds Residents of Affordable Connectivity Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A household qualifies* for ACP if an individual in the household participates in one of the following programs:. *Applicants may need to show a card, letter, or official document as proof of participation in one of these programs when applying for ACP.Residents whose income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines also qualify for ACP.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Trick-or-Treat times announced for Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As the leaves begin to turn, kids and families across the Mountain State are gearing up to celebrate Halloween next month. As such, one substantial question on the minds of residents throughout the state is that of when youngsters should expect to be able to take to the streets in their masks and costumes to collect their favorite treats door-to-door.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Appalachian Heritage Woodshop

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jerill Vance, of Cabell County, got his first woodworking job in 1968 at the age of 14. Working with wood and its relationship to his Appalachian heritage has never left him. “Woodworking is a passion I have,” Vance said as he took a rare break...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A woman was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side. Cortni Stovall, 27, of Charleston faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Charleston Police Department. Investigators say, Norman Sweeney, 49 was shot...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
ASHLAND, KY
Metro News

Accident in Mason County claims a life.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. Holder...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Citations issued after deer illegally killed

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual has been cited with several violations pertaining to an illegal deer kill following a complaint. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran received a complaint of an illegally killed deer in Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video

BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
BELLE, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...W A S H in Charleston Town Cneter

CHARLESTON, WV – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three schools in West Virginia designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three West Virginia schools, including two locally, were recognized Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Culloden Elementary in Cabell County, Evans Elementary in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County were honored with the designation by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the agency.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

