WSAZ
Stabbing sends one person to the hospital
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
WSAZ
Correctional officer dedicates life to helping inmates succeed
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The job of a correctional officer can be challenging and full of risk, but it can also be rewarding as they help inmates return to society. “I want everyone to be successful. I just want the world to be easier,” said corrections officer Casey Wagoner at Western Regional Jail.
lootpress.com
DHHR Reminds Residents of Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A household qualifies* for ACP if an individual in the household participates in one of the following programs:. *Applicants may need to show a card, letter, or official document as proof of participation in one of these programs when applying for ACP.Residents whose income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines also qualify for ACP.
Trick-or-Treat times announced for Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As the leaves begin to turn, kids and families across the Mountain State are gearing up to celebrate Halloween next month. As such, one substantial question on the minds of residents throughout the state is that of when youngsters should expect to be able to take to the streets in their masks and costumes to collect their favorite treats door-to-door.
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: Appalachian Heritage Woodshop
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jerill Vance, of Cabell County, got his first woodworking job in 1968 at the age of 14. Working with wood and its relationship to his Appalachian heritage has never left him. “Woodworking is a passion I have,” Vance said as he took a rare break...
wchstv.com
Wayne County Commission aims to revamp Heartland Intermodal Gateway
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway in Wayne County has new ownership and a new lease on life. Last month Gov. Jim Justice gave the property to the Wayne County Commission, a group that aims to get the facility back to its original purpose. "It was never...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Suspect wanted in connection to Cabell County stabbing incident
LESAGE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect connected to a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Cabell County. Eric A. Johnson fled the scene of the stabbing and will be charged with malicious wounding, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. Dispatchers said the incident...
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News to look at how one county district working to improve school ventilation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Improving ventilation systems in schools is part of the latest strategy by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help battle COVID and other infectious diseases. Eyewitness News Reporter Gil McClanahan is taking a look at the issue as part of our continuing “Crisis...
WSAZ
Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A woman was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side. Cortni Stovall, 27, of Charleston faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Charleston Police Department. Investigators say, Norman Sweeney, 49 was shot...
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office mourns unexpected passing of K-9 Nero
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 Nero passed away suddenly today, Sept. 16, 2022, due to an medical emergency. Nero joined the CCSO in 2018 and has been honorably serving Cabell County and its citizens […]
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
Metro News
Accident in Mason County claims a life.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
wchstv.com
Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. Holder...
WSAZ
West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
Citations issued after deer illegally killed
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual has been cited with several violations pertaining to an illegal deer kill following a complaint. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran received a complaint of an illegally killed deer in Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt.
West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
Metro News
Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video
BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...W A S H in Charleston Town Cneter
CHARLESTON, WV – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near...
Metro News
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
wchstv.com
Three schools in West Virginia designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three West Virginia schools, including two locally, were recognized Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Culloden Elementary in Cabell County, Evans Elementary in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County were honored with the designation by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the agency.
