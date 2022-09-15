The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Paris will have a new location after the Paris-Henry County Industrial Development Board announced a donation of 20 acres of land for a new campus. The announcement came after the 50-year lease on the current location expired this year and the Henry County governing board decided to retain ownership of the property. Henry County officials are looking to utilize the building for its school system in the future.

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO