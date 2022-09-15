Read full article on original website
Unique Visitors Provide Hands-On Lessons
Sharon, Tenn.–Thanks to Tosh Farms of Henry, students at Sharon School had unique visitors Friday: two baby pigs. Teacher Allison Stockton’s students were surprised for “Mystery Reader Friday” to meet two baby pigs, courtesy of Dustin McClure from Tosh Farms and Teacher Abbie McClure. Stockton’s first grade class at Sharon School learned many things about pigs including what they eat, where they live, development and growth facts, and more. Mrs. Abbie also read ‘If You Give a Pig a Pancake,’ which the students all enjoyed. Also pictured are students from Mrs. Danielle Johnson’s class. (Weakley County Schools photo).
Weakley County Principals Share Vision For Year
After a successful first 6 weeks back in the classroom, students and school leaders are well into the groove of another successful year. With the fall Parent-Teacher Conference approaching September 27, Weakley County Schools’ Principals are sharing their vision and areas of focus to cultivate in their schools by next May.
Local school system recognizes students’ talents
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County school board held their monthly meeting, showing recognition to those who modeled the school system’s mission. “We had a display of student recognition. We have some excellent students and they exemplify our motto of best by any measure in all areas, athletics, arts and academics,” said school board chairman Pete Johnson.
McKenzie campus to remain open TCAT Paris receives 20-acre land donation
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Paris will have a new location after the Paris-Henry County Industrial Development Board announced a donation of 20 acres of land for a new campus. The announcement came after the 50-year lease on the current location expired this year and the Henry County governing board decided to retain ownership of the property. Henry County officials are looking to utilize the building for its school system in the future.
JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year
JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
Non-Profit Agencies To Compete In Tiny House Staging Contest
Paris, Tenn.–Five local non-profits are participating in Saturday’s Tiny House Staging Contest sponsored by Garland RV and Tiny Houses of Tennessee. The winning agency will receive $1,500 and all runners-up will receive $100. The contest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at...
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
Benton County welcomes 15 new teachers
Benton County Schools recognized 15 new teachers at a reception held at CHS before the Benton County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. “We are excited about what this new group is going to bring to our school system,” said Director of Schools Mark Florence. Camden...
Final Day of the Banana Festival
Today is the final day of the Banana Festival, with events scheduled all day. The festival will begin with a Banana 5K-Run at 8:00, with the Kiwanis Club cornhole tournament starting at 9:00. The downtown vendors will open at 9:00, with a banana eating contest at 10:00. Wrestling will start...
Henry Celebrates With Pioneer Day
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School cheerleaders were full of pep in the Henry Pioneer Day parade Saturday morning. The Grand Parade was just the beginning of day-long activities which include live music from two bands, cake walk, bingo, good food all day, games, inflatables, demos from the Rescue Squad, a landing by Air Evac landing and fireworks to cap off the evening. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
520 College Anglers Registered For Weekend’s Big Bass Bash
Buchanan, Tenn.–A total 520 anglers have been registered for this weekend’s Big Bass Bash on Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said he received the news last night from tournament officials. He said their previous record was 519 participants. The 2022 Bass Pro...
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
UC Tornadoes Locked In For 58-18 Win
Union City, Tenn.–One game at a time. Refusing to look ahead or past an overmatched Gibson County team, third-ranked Union City did the expected in a 55-18 romp over the Pioneers Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. Keaten Brown ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more scores,...
WIN: Freezer Full of Meat
You could win $500 worth of meat from The Meat Shoppe in Union City plus a freezer from Lowe’s of Union City! It’s FREEZER FULL OF MEAT! It’s simple to enter. Just stop by each of the following sponsor locations during regular business hours through October 16. You can register once at each location.
Avian flu outbreak shuts down all TN live poultry sales
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an outbreak of avian influenza in West Tennessee, state officials halted all live poultry-related business or events statewide on Thursday. According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), a strain of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” was detected in a backyard flock consisting of multiple species in Obion […]
Strain Of Avian Influenza Detected In Obion County
Nashville, Tenn.–A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to...
Heath High School shooter faces parole board next week, public viewing space for community
An unprecedented event: That's how the Kentucky Parole Board is describing the parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal. On Dec. 1, 1997, Carneal entered Heath High School and fired 10 rounds at a group of students. Carneal killed three girls — Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce...
Jackson International Food & Art Festival to return this October
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and several other community partners announced the activities surrounding the 8th Annual Jackson International Food and Art Festival. A press conference held at City Hall in downtown Jackson teased what’s to come at the family friendly event. Organizers believe this could...
Disabled skier finds life on the water
PADUCAH, Ky. - She’s known as the girl born twice. Sarah Switzer is a 23-year-old paraplegic water skier, and her story is unlike any other. Switzer has a severe condition called spina bifida. Doctors discovered it while she was in the womb, so at 7-months-old, Switzer was removed for...
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
