A medicine for menopausal woman is to be sold without a prescription for the first time in the UK.Boots said that it is the first to sell a hormone replacement therapy over the counter, as well as selling online.The high street chain will be offering Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets for £29.99 for 24 tablets.The drug, which was reclassified from a prescription only medicine to a pharmacy medicine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this year, treats one of the symptoms of menopause, vaginal atrophy.Menopause is a natural process and everyone’s experience is differentBina Mehta, BootsThis...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO