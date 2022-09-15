Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Clinicians suffering burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents
Doctors experiencing burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents and four times more likely to be dissatisfied with their job, suggests research published today by The BMJ. The scale of burnout among clinicians and the serious impact it can have on patient safety and staff...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survey Shows Toll of ‘Off Times’ on Patients, Caregivers
Among Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients who participated in a recent survey, 86% reported experiencing daily “off” episodes — when medication wears off and symptoms return — and 56% don’t think their symptoms can improve beyond their current state. Many patients also were not aware...
healio.com
Nirogacestat may become standard of care for patients with rare desmoid tumors
Nirogacestat significantly improved PFS compared with placebo among patients with progressing desmoid tumors, according to phase 3 study results presented at ESMO Congress. The findings of the DeFi study additionally showed nirogacestat (SpringWorks Therapeutics), a gamma secretase inhibitor, led to improvements in objective response rate, symptom burden, physical/role functioning and health-associated quality of life for these patients.
MedicalXpress
Screening tools help dentists and doctors assess and treat vexing symptoms
A recent study from Indiana University School of Dentistry and Regenstrief Institute presents and validates a new brief screening tool to measure patient-reported symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorder (TMD). The TMD-7 is the most recent screening tool co-developed by Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist Kurt Kroenke, M.D. In addition to the new...
MedicalXpress
Caring for those who care: Support needed for workers in nursing homes
Caregivers are particularly important during a public health crisis. Now, researchers from Japan have found that caregivers working in nursing homes experienced high levels of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time
A medicine for menopausal woman is to be sold without a prescription for the first time in the UK.Boots said that it is the first to sell a hormone replacement therapy over the counter, as well as selling online.The high street chain will be offering Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets for £29.99 for 24 tablets.The drug, which was reclassified from a prescription only medicine to a pharmacy medicine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this year, treats one of the symptoms of menopause, vaginal atrophy.Menopause is a natural process and everyone’s experience is differentBina Mehta, BootsThis...
pharmacytimes.com
Vaccination Coverage in Patients With Diabetes
Hospitalization and interprofessional team management, particularly the involvement of a pharmacist, are essential in vaccination coverage for patients with diabetes. Preventive care is vital for the diabetic patient population. Currently, 37.3 million people in the United States have diabetes and 96 million people over 18 years of age have prediabetes.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Physician Burnout May Raise Risk for Patient Safety Events
Physician Burnout May Raise Risk for Patient Safety Events. FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Burnout in physicians is associated with a decrease in job satisfaction and with increased patient safety events and patient dissatisfaction, according to a review published online Sept. 14 in The BMJ.
MedPage Today
Physician Burnout Tied to Job Disengagement, Worse Care
Physician burnout was associated with career disengagement and poorer patient care, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of over 200,000 physicians. Among 170 observational studies, physicians with more burnout were twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents (OR 2.04, 95% CI 1.69-2.45), reported Alexander Hodkinson, PhD, MSc, of the U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Research, and colleagues in The BMJ.
Burnout in doctors doubles chances of patient safety problems, study finds
Doctors suffering from burnout are far more likely to be involved in incidents where patients’ safety is compromised, a global study has found. Burned-out medics are also much more likely to consider quitting, regret choosing medicine as their career, be dissatisfied with their job and receive low satisfaction ratings from patients.
Freethink
Shoe wearable could help Parkinson’s patients avoid falling
Researchers from Texas A&M University have developed smart shoe insoles that could one day help people with Parkinson’s disease predict and avoid dangerous falls. Assessing fall risk: Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that often causes problems with movement and balance. As a result, falls are common among Parkinson’s patients — up to 68% fall at least once a year, according to various studies.
targetedonc.com
Challenges Burden Pediatric Oncologists Following the Peak of COVID-19
BOSTON, MASS. – In May 2020, which some refer to as the peak of the pandemic, Allison F. O’Neill, MD, remembers the uneasy feeling of isolation which surrounded the hallways and waiting rooms of the pediatric outpatient clinic at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). Thick plexiglass surrounded each...
MedicalXpress
Hispanic adults face barriers accessing care for peripheral artery disease
Adults who share a Hispanic background and who get hospitalized for symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) are more likely to only receive care at later stages of their disease, and get their treatment through the emergency department (ED) instead of early stage disease care, elective care as compared with non-Hispanic white patients, according to a Yale-led study published Aug. 26 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.
ahajournals.org
Wearable Seismocardiography‐Based Assessment of Stroke Volume in Congenital Heart Disease
Patients with congenital heart disease (CHD) are at risk for the development of low cardiac output and other physiologic derangements, which could be detected early through continuous stroke volume (SV) measurement. Unfortunately, existing SV measurement methods are limited in the clinic because of their invasiveness (eg, thermodilution), location (eg, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging), or unreliability (eg, bioimpedance). Multimodal wearable sensing, leveraging the seismocardiogram, a sternal vibration signal associated with cardiomechanical activity, offers a means to monitoring SV conveniently, affordably, and continuously. However, it has not been evaluated in a population with significant anatomical and physiological differences (ie, children with CHD) or compared against a true gold standard (ie, cardiac magnetic resonance). Here, we present the feasibility of wearable estimation of SV in a diverse CHD population (N=45 patients).
contagionlive.com
Greater Mortality and Disease Severity in Patients with Hepatitis B and COVID-19
A meta-analysis study shows having the comorbidity presents significant health risks for this patient population. A number of studies over the last couple of years have shown that for patients who have COVID-19 and other comorbidities, patient outcomes are much more challenging. Patients with various forms of hepatitis can be difficult to treat as a singular infection or chronic disease and the added diagnosis of COVID-19 can be especially burdensome. Now a new meta-analysis study shows that patients with COVID-19 and hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections are more likely to experience negative outcomes and mortality.
MedicalXpress
Six-country European survey finds over half of adults with diabetes in the UK and Italy experience anxiety
A survey of adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes from six Western European countries highlights the unique burden of mental health issues on people with diabetes and suggests a link between blood sugar management and severity of anxiety. The study by Evelyn Cox from dQ&A—The Diabetes Research Company,...
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
