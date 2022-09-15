ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

No one injured in minor crash involving Salem squad car Thursday afternoon

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports no one was injured in a two vehicle crash involving a Salem squad car on Boone Street near the Dawley Street intersection. The sheriff’s department reports Sergeant Garland Simmons was traveling westbound on Boone Street when 87-year-old Virginia Munsey back out onto the street and struck the back left wheel area of the squad car.
SALEM, IL
One injured in crash on Kinoka Road

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports one person was injured when a vehicle ran off the Kinoka Road east of Bilek Road between Kinmundy and Patoka and overturned on its top. Initial reports indicate 50-year-old Christopher Hexom of East Moline was able to get out of his car on...
KINMUNDY, IL
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
Severe Weather Possible Saturday

There’s a possibility that the northern portions of our listening area could see severe weather Saturday evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, areas along a line extending through Shelby County to Coles County and north have a possibility of seeing severe weather Saturday. The northern portion...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Salem Apple Fest is Saturday at Marion County Fairgrounds

Salem Apple Fest is set for Saturday at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The annual event is sponsored by the Greater Salem Area Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Jessiycka Coleman says gates open at nine and the Fest continues until three. “About a hundred vendors are scheduled to attend with us....
SALEM, IL
City Of St. Elmo Also Has Police Agreement With Ramsey

On Monday, the Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo officially signed an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. And, St. Elmo also has an agreement with the Village of Ramsey. St. Elmo Mayor Kim Baron says their agreement with Ramsey is a little different.
BROWNSTOWN, IL
Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department

Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
CENTRALIA, IL
Wildcats Head To East Alton Wood River Tonight

The Salem Wildcats are 1-2 as they open Cahokia Conference play on the road at East Alton Wood River. The Oilers have opened the season at 3-0. Game time at 7:00 on 100.1 FM and streaming at WJBDradio.com. Also in the Cahokia tonight, 2-1 Breese Central travels to take on...
SALEM, IL
Rural Odin man arrested for alleged DUI following rollover crash

A 36-year-old rural Odin man escaped injury but was arrested for alleged driving under the influence following a single car crash on US 51 near Community Beach Road north of Central City. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates the car driven by Garrett Talbert of Alma Hatchery...
ODIN, IL
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022

A 38-year-old Sandoval man was arrested at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday for alleged violation of bail bond. Michael Smith of South Maple Street in Sandoval later posted $2,000 bond and was released. Two Sandoval residents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Norris City Woman Picked Up on Drug Charges Early Friday Morning

A Norris City woman is free on bond following an early morning arrest in Carmi. 20 year old Sarah J Smith of rural Norris City was pulled over by Carmi Police around 2am Friday at the corner of Main and College Blvd. During the traffic stop, cops found her in possession of cannabis within her vehicle and also found her with drug paraphernalia according to the report. She was arrested and booked in the White County Jail. Smith would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and 45 minutes later. She’ll be due in court in the coming weeks.
NORRIS CITY, IL
Salem woman arrested after leading Centralia Police on brief pursuit

A 47-year-old Salem woman was arrested on multiple charges after nearly colliding with a Centralia Police car Tuesday night. Centralia Police say Maria Massaro of Washington Street was traveling northbound on North Elm Street near the Central City limits when she reportedly passed a marked squad car at 60 to 70 miles per hour and nearly collided. During the attempt to stop Massaro that followed she reportedly sped up but eventually stopped on her own several blocks away. She then allegedly fought being handcuffed.
SALEM, IL
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
Kinmundy Log Cabin Village Fall Festival begins this weekend

This is the first of two weekends for the Kinmundy Log Cabin Village 45th Annual Fall Festival. The event will run from ten to five Saturday and ten to four on Sunday. The Log Cabin Village now includes 14 cabins. You’re invited to visit them as you stroll through the village. Over 130 vendors will be on hand with crafts, wooden items, jewelry and retail items. A variety of food vendors will be on hand including those with BBQ, Ham and Beans, and Fair Food.
KINMUNDY, IL
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home

A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
CENTRALIA, IL
Oilers Stay Unbeaten, Long 4th Quarter Drive Dooms Salem In Cahokia Opener

The Wood River Oilers used a nearly 8 minute drive in the 4th quarter and capped it off with a 1 yard Seth Slayden touchdown run and ensuing 2-point conversion lifted them to a 42-34 victory over Salem in the Cahokia Conference opener. Salem led 13-7 after the opening quarter...
SALEM, IL

