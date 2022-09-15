Read full article on original website
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
2023 Nissan Z Meets Ford Mustang GT And Dodge Challenger In Drag Race
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Toyota Planning An Even More Hardcore GR Yaris With 300 HP
The embargo for the GR Corolla has finally lifted, which means we're allowed to tell you that the standard car is superb. The limited edition lightweight Morizo is even better, but that's to be expected from a car named after the CEO's racing nickname. We have some more GR-related news,...
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
The Tuthill Porsche 911 K is the Epitome of Restomod Perfection
If you never heard of Tuthill Porsche, don’t feel very bad about it. This doesn’t make you less of a Porsche fan. In all honesty, Tuthill is a UK-based company specialized in building some of the best rally-spec Porsche cars, and, if you don’t follow the motorsport industry, it would be kind of hard for the name to be familiar. But, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Tuthill proved that it can also build some of the best restomod cars. With this cool-looking 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera, Tuthill even gave Singer a few reasons to worry.
Maserati GranTurismo Shows Off Nettuno Twin-Turbo V6 Engine
All of the hype surrounding the new 2023 Maserati GranTurismo has been squarely pointed at the electric Folgore version, which was spotted ahead of Monterey Car Week. Maserati has been teasing its upcoming electric coupe for well over a year now, but in a new set of images, Maserati has let the car out of the metaphorical bag by showing off the new GranTurismo ahead of its official debut.
2023 Chrysler 300C Bows Out with a Brawny 6.4-Liter V-8
The 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-production send-off for the 300, with 2000 examples set to be sold in the United States. The 300C is powered by the familiar 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The 300C starts at $56,595. After nearly two decades, the...
RUF Bergmeister Is A Roofless Tribute To Porsche Hill Climb Cars
RUF introduces hill climb-inspired Project "Bergmeister" After Porsche revealed the latest GT3 RS with a special 50th Anniversary Package, we thought the coolest news about a flat-six-powered sports car was behind us. But then RUF joined the chat. The German company known for building its own unique take on the Porsche 911 just debuted a new car at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. It's called Project RBS - or "Bergmeister," which is German for "master of the mountain" - and is inspired by the Porsche 906 street-legal race car, the 909 Bergspyder hill climb car, and the 718 RS 60 Spyder. All of these were prodigious hill climb racers of yore.
World's First BMW M4 Pickup Coming To SEMA
The BMW M4 coupe is a very versatile machine. If you're skillful enough, it's a great drift car. If you want to take a long road trip, it can be quiet and comfortable. And with the addition of M xDrive all-wheel drive, it can do all of these things in just about any weather. In addition, the sports car is rewarding to modify, and many tuners have explored what is possible on this platform. But while many tuners have focused on either upgrading its performance or addressing the elongated kidney grilles, one American carbon fiber specialist has decided to focus on the rear end of the car. Say hello to the M4Maloo, the world's first BMW M4 pickup.
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
You Can Pay Chevrolet To Let You Build Your Corvette Z06's Engine
Chevrolet recently announced that it's bringing back the ultimate automotive DIY project. Chevy Corvette Z06 customers will once again have the opportunity to build their car's engine, bringing back the popular scheme from the last-gen Z06. As before, this option is limited to the Z06 model and its tremendous 5.5-liter flat-plane V8 engine.
2023 McLaren Solus GT
For years, automotive manufacturers have designed tantalizing digital hypercars as part of the Vision Gran Turismo collaboration that gives us a glimpse of what they could do with no restrictions, no limitations on creativity or innovation. But those concepts have always remained just that- concepts. And these could only ever be experienced digitally… until now. The McLaren Solus GT is what happens when Mclaren takes off the kid gloves and lets loose, turning a Vision Gran Turismo concept into a real-life racer. McLaren didn't just discard the rule book on this one; it doused the thing in gasoline and set it on fire. Building the single-seater track-only hypercar around a new chassis and forgoing the turbocharged V8s that have been the brand's staple since its 2011 revival, the 2023 Solus GT supercar packs a race-derived naturally aspirated V10 with 829 horsepower and a redline beyond 10,000 rpm. Only 25 will be built, and none will be road legal, but as far as imagination being brought to life goes, McLaren has gifted us a real treat.
Porsche's New 911 Dakar Off-Road Sports Car Will Debut In The Perfect Place
Icons of Porsche will return to Dubai this year, but don't worry if you've never heard about it. It's a regional event where owners of modified Porsches take their cars on a safari-themed journey celebrating Porsche's rallying heritage. The most crucial information is that an all-new Porsche will make its...
Driven: 2022 Mazda CX-30 Is Fun And Focused
Let's cut to the chase here. The Mazda CX-30 is, effectively, two things Mazda needed in its lineup. It's a Mazda 3 hatch with a higher ride and also a CX-3 with more usable legroom in the back. It's a smart move for Mazda when crossovers are outselling traditional cars by a significant margin, even though the Mazda 3 is a great car. The result for Mazda is that the CX-30 is its second best-selling vehicle behind the larger Mazda CX-5.
Ford Promises The V8 Mustang Will Live On
The all-new, seventh-generation Ford Mustang has finally been revealed, bringing with it an updated V8 engine, a standard manual transmission, and plenty of new technology. That V8 engine is a big part of the Mustang's appeal and also why its new racing versions are so exciting to contemplate, but with the advent of the electric age, one can't help but wonder if this S650 Mustang will be our last with a big V8. After all, the new model was tipped to debut with a hybrid powertrain in preparation for the electric shift.
This Is What's New For Infiniti In 2023
Infiniti has rejigged its entire lineup for 2023, adding a healthy dose of features to the range and offering Infiniti Premium Care, a three-year complimentary maintenance program. That's impressive enough, but the premium Nissan-owned brand has also enhanced value by introducing more standard equipment on its vehicles. Take the QX55,...
New Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 Is One Angry Mothertrucker
Hennessey builds record-breaking hypercars such as the Venom F5 or making any American muscle car pump out more than four figures on a dyno, but this Texas-based tuner-cum-hypercar manufacturer has been known to mess around with all sorts of other vehicles, including trucks. The company's 6x6 truck builds are world...
