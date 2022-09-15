ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Couple Rounds of Thunderstorms Possible in Eastern MN

UNDATED -- A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists across extreme eastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening. The main threat will be large hail, with damaging winds also possible Tuesday evening. After the rain we had on Friday...
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
The Apple Harvest Is Underway

COLLEGEVILLE -- The apple harvest has begun in Central Minnesota. Collegeville Orchards owner Todd Beumer says the spring was late, but it worked out for the best. We'll have plenty of apples this year. The size on some of them is a little bit smaller, at least for us, just because we got started so late. We're normally in full bloom on May 12. This year, thank goodness, we weren't because we had that large hail event on May 12. We had no blossoms on the trees at all on May 12, which we got lucky about that way. But we still had blossoms on the trees on June 10, which we have never had before.
Fall Temperatures Arrive Just in Time for Start of Autumn

UNDATED -- We officially start fall on Thursday in the northern hemisphere, and Mother Nature is on the same page with much cooler temperatures. This time of the year, average highs for St. Cloud are about 70 degrees, so we'll remain above normal through Tuesday. Then we slip to below normal temperatures starting on Wednesday.
Vehicles and Fans Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 800 block of 13th Street South where a vacant apartment was broken into. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says nothing was taken because the apartment was vacant. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a...
Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
Xcel Gets Approval For Sherco Solar

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy will move forward with plans to replace the Sherco Power Plant in Becker. Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the final plans necessary to replace the Sherco Power Plant with Sherco Solar, which will become the largest-ever solar project in Minnesota History. Chris Clark, president...
Bow Hunting, Grouse and Small Game Starts in Minnesota

Archery deer hunting season starts Saturday along with rabbit and grouse in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says grouse hunting is huge in Minnesota and there is about 104 thousand bow hunters in the state. Schmitt explains that number has been pretty consistent in the last several years. Bow hunters in 2021 shot 24,400 deer.
Are Minnesotans Washing Their Sheets Enough?

As we are moving into Fall and Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

