COLLEGEVILLE -- The apple harvest has begun in Central Minnesota. Collegeville Orchards owner Todd Beumer says the spring was late, but it worked out for the best. We'll have plenty of apples this year. The size on some of them is a little bit smaller, at least for us, just because we got started so late. We're normally in full bloom on May 12. This year, thank goodness, we weren't because we had that large hail event on May 12. We had no blossoms on the trees at all on May 12, which we got lucky about that way. But we still had blossoms on the trees on June 10, which we have never had before.

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO