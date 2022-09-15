Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
No one injured in minor crash involving Salem squad car Thursday afternoon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports no one was injured in a two vehicle crash involving a Salem squad car on Boone Street near the Dawley Street intersection. The sheriff’s department reports Sergeant Garland Simmons was traveling westbound on Boone Street when 87-year-old Virginia Munsey back out onto the street and struck the back left wheel area of the squad car.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man arrested for alleged DUI following rollover crash
A 36-year-old rural Odin man escaped injury but was arrested for alleged driving under the influence following a single car crash on US 51 near Community Beach Road north of Central City. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates the car driven by Garrett Talbert of Alma Hatchery...
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested on weapons charge following fight
Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after responding to a fight in progress with a firearm being displayed. Robert Metcalf was taken into custody at the scene of the fight at the Country Club apartments on South Marion Street. Salem Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem officials say portion of West Whitaker Street will close September 20th for reconstruction
Salem Public Works officials say West Whitaker Street will close to all through traffic from South College to 100 feet east of South Pearl Street beginning on Tuesday of next week. The closure is due to road construction that is expected to take about three months to complete. The work...
advantagenews.com
Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire
The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To House Fire
On Wednesday September 14th, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue at 7:51am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 7:53am and found a working fire inside a single-family residence. Crews deployed a 1 3/4″ handline to the rear door of the residence and began an interior attack and search for any occupants. Crews were notified that there should be a dog inside, and it appeared the occupant would not be home, because there was no car in the driveway. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of the interior. No occupants or pets were located inside the residence. The fire was declared under control at 8am. Crews then conducted overhaul to ensure that the fire had not spread to the attic. The fire damage was contained to the room of origin, however, there was heat and smoke damage throughout the entire structure. Crews then began investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation into the cause is continuing with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshall as well as the Mattoon Police Department.
southernillinoisnow.com
Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department
Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman arrested after leading Centralia Police on brief pursuit
A 47-year-old Salem woman was arrested on multiple charges after nearly colliding with a Centralia Police car Tuesday night. Centralia Police say Maria Massaro of Washington Street was traveling northbound on North Elm Street near the Central City limits when she reportedly passed a marked squad car at 60 to 70 miles per hour and nearly collided. During the attempt to stop Massaro that followed she reportedly sped up but eventually stopped on her own several blocks away. She then allegedly fought being handcuffed.
advantagenews.com
Man injured while trimming tree
A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
Large fire engulfs oil change station in Belleville
Emergency crews are responding to a fire Thursday morning at a Jiffy Lube station in Belleville.
Fire destroys Metro East oil change business
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
A 38-year-old Sandoval man was arrested at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday for alleged violation of bail bond. Michael Smith of South Maple Street in Sandoval later posted $2,000 bond and was released. Two Sandoval residents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 19 year old Leo B. Cline of Effingham for a Clay County FTA warrant for criminal damage to property. Leo was transported to Clay County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
City Of St. Elmo Also Has Police Agreement With Ramsey
On Monday, the Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo officially signed an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. And, St. Elmo also has an agreement with the Village of Ramsey. St. Elmo Mayor Kim Baron says their agreement with Ramsey is a little different.
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
