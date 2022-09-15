Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested on weapons charge following fight
Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after responding to a fight in progress with a firearm being displayed. Robert Metcalf was taken into custody at the scene of the fight at the Country Club apartments on South Marion Street. Salem Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
No one injured in minor crash involving Salem squad car Thursday afternoon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports no one was injured in a two vehicle crash involving a Salem squad car on Boone Street near the Dawley Street intersection. The sheriff’s department reports Sergeant Garland Simmons was traveling westbound on Boone Street when 87-year-old Virginia Munsey back out onto the street and struck the back left wheel area of the squad car.
southernillinoisnow.com
One injured in crash on Kinoka Road
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports one person was injured when a vehicle ran off the Kinoka Road east of Bilek Road between Kinmundy and Patoka and overturned on its top. Initial reports indicate 50-year-old Christopher Hexom of East Moline was able to get out of his car on...
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Charged In Fayette County Court With Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle
Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department
Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman arrested after leading Centralia Police on brief pursuit
A 47-year-old Salem woman was arrested on multiple charges after nearly colliding with a Centralia Police car Tuesday night. Centralia Police say Maria Massaro of Washington Street was traveling northbound on North Elm Street near the Central City limits when she reportedly passed a marked squad car at 60 to 70 miles per hour and nearly collided. During the attempt to stop Massaro that followed she reportedly sped up but eventually stopped on her own several blocks away. She then allegedly fought being handcuffed.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man gets three years in prison for possession of meth
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Robert Williams of South Perrine Street had earlier been found guilty of the charge by a Marion County Jury. When getting out of prison, Williams will have to complete one year of parole. Assistant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
edglentoday.com
Madison County: Alleged Drug House Is Shut Down, Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident
COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced today that an alleged Cottage Hills Drug House has been shut down. At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street, Cottage Hills.
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
A 38-year-old Sandoval man was arrested at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday for alleged violation of bail bond. Michael Smith of South Maple Street in Sandoval later posted $2,000 bond and was released. Two Sandoval residents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding...
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Charged With Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage To Property
A Vandalia man has been charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count for an alleged attempted burglary. 36 year old Anthony M. Scholes has been charged with Attempted Burglary, which is a Class 3 Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information in the attempted burglary charge says Scholes is alleged to have entered a residence in the 1000 block of West Edwards Street in Vandalia and the Criminal Damage to Property charge says he is alleged to have damaged a garage door and front door at the same residence.
x95radio.com
Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests
CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman pleads guilty to felony drug charge
A 42-year-old Salem woman has entered a guilty plea in Marion County to a charge of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Crystal Berkel of East Church Street was sentenced to two years first offender probation, fined $75, ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation, treatment and random testing, complete 30 hours of public service work, and look for a job.
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem officials say portion of West Whitaker Street will close September 20th for reconstruction
Salem Public Works officials say West Whitaker Street will close to all through traffic from South College to 100 feet east of South Pearl Street beginning on Tuesday of next week. The closure is due to road construction that is expected to take about three months to complete. The work...
Comments / 0