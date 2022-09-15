ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Comments / 1

Related
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Council accepts $100,000 bid for fencing

After years of delay, the Gillespie City Council on Monday night accepted bids totaling more than $100,000 to erect fencing around the city’s water treatment plant and adjacent solar panel field. Collins and Herman Infrastructure Solutions, St. Louis, was the sole bidder for the projects. On a motion by...
GILLESPIE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia City Manager hopes animal control problems behind city with new hire

Centralia City Manager Kory Smith is hoping the hiring of a new animal control officer on Tuesday will solve issues caused by the city not having its own animal control. Smith says the officer will receive training in various techniques used in the job while on duty to speed the process of getting the officer on the street. He reports part of the job is being on-call to handle after-hour calls.
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Centralia, IL
Centralia, IL
Government
advantagenews.com

Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot

An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
GLEN CARBON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/19 – Steven Morton

Steven Morton, 51, of Kell, passed away at 1:13 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. He was born May 25, 1971, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Alfred Louis and Betty Louise (Roberson) Morton. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites for Mr. Morton have been accorded and...
KELL, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Griffin
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/19 – Norma Grace Speiser

Norma Grace Speiser, 88, of Sandoval passed away surrounded by the love of her family Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born on July 15, 1934, the daughter of Franklin and Viola (Beck) Daniels in Kell. She married Leonard Speiser on July 3, 1972, in Sandoval and he survives in Sandoval.
SANDOVAL, IL
wgel.com

Charges Filed In Greenville Death

Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Apple Fest is Saturday at Marion County Fairgrounds

Salem Apple Fest is set for Saturday at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The annual event is sponsored by the Greater Salem Area Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Jessiycka Coleman says gates open at nine and the Fest continues until three. “About a hundred vendors are scheduled to attend with us....
SALEM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local
advantagenews.com

Haine warns of SAFE-T Act consequences

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is sharing his thoughts on what he predicts will be the consequences of the SAFE-T Act when it goes into effect on January 1. He says that is the date when approximately half of the present jail population will walk free, and cash bail will be eliminated as the accused await trial across Illinois.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department

Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/19 – Violet Hollenberg (nee Bellew)

Violet Hollenberg (nee Bellew), age 98 of Odin, formerly of Bridgeton, MO passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, with her loving son by her side. Violet was born on December 6, 1923, in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Frank and Carrie Bellew. Survivors include her son Larry Hollenberg...
ODIN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/16 – Elizabeth Ann McNeil

Elizabeth Ann McNeil, 36, of Centralia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born November 25, 1985, in Centralia, the daughter of Jeff McNeil and Gina (Aussieker) Goodiel. In addition to her parents: Jeff McNeil and wife Michele of Centralia and Gina Goodiel and husband Russell of Hoyleton, she...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief

According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy