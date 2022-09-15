Read full article on original website
Related
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Council accepts $100,000 bid for fencing
After years of delay, the Gillespie City Council on Monday night accepted bids totaling more than $100,000 to erect fencing around the city’s water treatment plant and adjacent solar panel field. Collins and Herman Infrastructure Solutions, St. Louis, was the sole bidder for the projects. On a motion by...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Connor endorses Jennifer Korte for State Representative
EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy and candidate for Sheriff Jeff Connor is endorsing Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District based on her strong support for law enforcement. “It is imperative we have people serving in Springfield who are willing to take a stand in support of law enforcement,”...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Manager hopes animal control problems behind city with new hire
Centralia City Manager Kory Smith is hoping the hiring of a new animal control officer on Tuesday will solve issues caused by the city not having its own animal control. Smith says the officer will receive training in various techniques used in the job while on duty to speed the process of getting the officer on the street. He reports part of the job is being on-call to handle after-hour calls.
Prosecutor predicts Safe-T Act will lead to 'greatest jailbreak' in Madison County history
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end cash bail, through the Safe-T Act, on New Year's Day, and prosecutors have been among the loudest voices criticizing the move. "It's a complete revolution in how we have done, historically, criminal justice in America,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot
An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. state’s attorney to appeal decision to remove her name from ballot
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County State’s Attorney plans to appeal a decision to remove her name from the November ballot. Marcy Cascio-Hale, a Democrat, took office after Brandon Zanotti resigned to join a private law firm. The Williamson County Republican Party filed a petition objecting to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/19 – Steven Morton
Steven Morton, 51, of Kell, passed away at 1:13 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. He was born May 25, 1971, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Alfred Louis and Betty Louise (Roberson) Morton. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites for Mr. Morton have been accorded and...
RELATED PEOPLE
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/19 – Norma Grace Speiser
Norma Grace Speiser, 88, of Sandoval passed away surrounded by the love of her family Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born on July 15, 1934, the daughter of Franklin and Viola (Beck) Daniels in Kell. She married Leonard Speiser on July 3, 1972, in Sandoval and he survives in Sandoval.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Health Department reports another COVID-related death; county at medium community level
The Marion County Health Department is reporting a COVID-related death in their weekly report on the disease. The death was a female in her 60s who was a long-term care resident who was not vaccinated. There have now been 216 COVID-19-related deaths in Marion County since the beginning of the pandemic.
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Apple Fest is Saturday at Marion County Fairgrounds
Salem Apple Fest is set for Saturday at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The annual event is sponsored by the Greater Salem Area Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Jessiycka Coleman says gates open at nine and the Fest continues until three. “About a hundred vendors are scheduled to attend with us....
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Haine warns of SAFE-T Act consequences
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is sharing his thoughts on what he predicts will be the consequences of the SAFE-T Act when it goes into effect on January 1. He says that is the date when approximately half of the present jail population will walk free, and cash bail will be eliminated as the accused await trial across Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Nearly 40 arrested in warrant sweep coordinated by Centralia Police Department
Nearly 40 people have been arrested in a multi-county round-up of those wanted on outstanding warrants. Operation Washout was coordinated by the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program and included officers from Illinois State Police, FBI, US Marshalls Office, ATF, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Bond County Sheriff’s Departments along with Central City, Wamac, Carlyle, Salem, New Baden, Nashville, and Greenville Police Departments.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/19 – Violet Hollenberg (nee Bellew)
Violet Hollenberg (nee Bellew), age 98 of Odin, formerly of Bridgeton, MO passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, with her loving son by her side. Violet was born on December 6, 1923, in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Frank and Carrie Bellew. Survivors include her son Larry Hollenberg...
edglentoday.com
Three District #7 Teachers Awarded Grants From Illinois Retired Teachers Foundation
EDWARDSVILLE - Three Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 teachers have been named recipients of a grant from the Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation (IRTAF). The IRTAF recently awarded $36,500 in grant money to public school educators (PreK through 12) statewide. Laura Brennan and Tyler Slaby of Liberty Middle School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/16 – Elizabeth Ann McNeil
Elizabeth Ann McNeil, 36, of Centralia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born November 25, 1985, in Centralia, the daughter of Jeff McNeil and Gina (Aussieker) Goodiel. In addition to her parents: Jeff McNeil and wife Michele of Centralia and Gina Goodiel and husband Russell of Hoyleton, she...
Some Swansea residents oppose proposal to build new 274 rental homes, fearing it will hurt community
Many residents of Swansea, Illinois are concerned over a new project to build rental homes in their community. The proposed plan consists of building 274 rental homes on nearby land that is currently agricultural.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
Comments / 1