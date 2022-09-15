ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?

Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
LABOR ISSUES
The Conversation U.S.

Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Cnn#Cas
US News and World Report

U.S. Mediation Board Meeting With Railroads, Unions Ahead of Possible Strike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Mediation Board was meeting with unions and freight railroads on Wednesday, joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in hopes of heading off a potential strike, the department and a railroad group told Reuters. Unions and freight railroads have so far struck five-year contract deals covering...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TRAFFIC
bloomberglaw.com

Railways Face ‘Total Shutdown’ Without Union Deal by Deadline

Close to 125,000 railroad workers are prepared to walk off the job at the end of the week if freight-rail companies don’t reach agreements with all the labor groups negotiating contracts now, raising the specter of a complete shutdown of the US rail system. While nine of 12 railroad...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Railroads and labor unions reach tentative deal to avert strike

Railroads and workers' unions reached a tentative labor agreement early Thursday to avert a national rail strike that threatened to shut a major segment of the U.S. transportation network. The last-minute deal avoids massive disruptions to the flow of key goods and commodities around the country. About 40% of the...
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Biden announces tentative labor deal to avoid rail strike

President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal early Thursday morning to avert a nationwide rail strike that threatened to disrupt large swaths of the energy sector. Any accord would have to be ratified by freight rail union members, who have been demanding concessions on overscheduling and sick time. The deal calls for a 24 percent wage increase for rail workers through the 2020-2024 period, according to a press release from the Association of American Railroads.
LABOR ISSUES
The Week

The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Biden announces deal to avert crippling railroad strike: ‘A win for tens of thousands of rail workers’

A tentative deal between labour unions representing railroad workers and a group of the largest freight rail carriers in the US is being hailed as a significant win for the Biden administration after the last-minute agreement averted a strike that would have paralysed supply chains across the country.In a statement, President Joe Biden said the agreement — which must be approved by labour unions — is “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult...
AGRICULTURE
The Conversation U.S.

Lengthy railroad workers strike could be devastating, as trains play a central role in keeping US economy on track

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. An impending railroad strike will likely change that. Unless an agreement is reached by close of business on Sept. 15, 2022 – or the Biden administration forces negotiations to continue – freight rail activity in the U.S. could quickly grind to a halt as tens of thousands of railroad workers prepare to walk off their jobs. At least one union has already declared it plans to go on strike beginning Sept. 29. Even before a possible work stoppage, some...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

'It is going to embolden unions to ask for more': Expert warns Biden's deal to give rail workers a 24% pay rise will lead to more huge settlements - as number of US workers on strike triples to 78,000

Experts have warned that Joe Biden's deal to give rail workers a pay increase to avoid major shutdowns on Friday could lead to more large settlements in the future. The Biden administration reached a tentative deal on Thursday to raise rail employees' salaries by 24 percent, but labor experts say the deal could serve as a measure of success for future strikers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy