Savannah Chrisley Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Months After Parents' Fraud Conviction
Fans are speculating that Savannah Chrisley has taken a jab at her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, months after they were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. On Monday, August 22, the reality star took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic text post speaking about individuals who can make life more complicated. “Never forget 3 types of people in your life,” reads the post. “1. Who helped you in your difficult times. 2. Who left you in difficult times. 3. Who put you in difficult times.” Although the 24-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum didn’t elaborate further, some...
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Todd and Julie’s Fraud Trial Verdict, Moving Forward
A trying time. After Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of committing tax fraud in their $30 million lawsuit, they’ve been vocal about how they feel about the outcome. “It has been a whirlwind,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said while breaking his silence on the matter during a June 17, 2022, episode of his […]
Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case
Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King heading to court trial after pair is accused of owing thousands in unpaid rent
AMY Duggar and her husband, Dillon King, are heading to trial after the business owners were accused of owing thousands in unpaid rent for their clothing store. Amy, 35, and Dillon, 34, own 3130 Clothing, as their first store was located in Springdale, Arkansas before the boutique moved to the Rogers area in 2021.
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
11,000 Federal Inmates Were Sent Home During the Pandemic. Only 17 Were Arrested for New Crimes.
Of the more than 11,000 federal inmates who were released to home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, 17 were returned to prison for committing new crimes, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). In response to a query from Keri Blakinger, a reporter for The Marshall Project, the Bureau of...
Mystikal Indicted on First Degree Rape; Faces Life Sentence
Mystikal has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree rape charges in his home state of Louisiana, a month after getting arrested. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for alleged sexual assault and false imprisonment. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday to news outlets that the rapper has been formally charged with first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic battery.
Louisville Detective Takes Plea Agreement and Admits She Helped Falsify Parts of No-Knock Warrant that Led to Breonna Taylor’s Death
A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to her role in falsifying the search warrant that authorized the deadly raid that resulted in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Onetime Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, was charged with one count of...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Chris Brown Wants $71 Million Lawsuit Dismissed, Blames Former Housekeeper for Mistreating Dog Before Attack
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that a woman who worked as a housekeeper for entertainer Chris Brown tried to sue him for a reported $70 million after his dog viciously attacked her in December 2020. According to Radar Online, the Run It! singer has hit back by accusing the woman of...
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern
Former Idaho state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old legislative intern. During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Reardon said that von Ehlinger must spend at least eight years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, according to the Associated Press. The former Republican lawmaker was convicted of felony rape in April. He resigned from the state House about a year earlier following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be barred from the chamber.According to Judge Reardon, von Ehlinger didn’t show remorse or...
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
Derek Chauvin, serving sentence for George Floyd murder, moved to federal prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was moved from a state prison in Minnesota to a federal facility in Arizona. U.S. Marshals picked up Chauvin Wednesday morning from the prison in Oak Park Height, Minn., where he had been serving a 22.5-year sentence for George Floyd's murder, to take him to FCI Tuscon, a medium security federal prison.
Tyrese Threatened With Contempt Of Court After Being Ordered To Pay $10K-A-Month Child Support
Fulton County, GA – Tyrese has been ordered by a judge to pay over $10,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife Samantha Gibson for their three-year-old daughter Soraya Lee. According to TMZ, the ruling was made by Judge Kevin M. Farmer in a Fulton County courthouse on...
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
A state judge has ruled South Carolina’s execution methods of electrocution and the newly installed firing squad are cruel and unusual, therefore both violate the state Constitution. “In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be...
