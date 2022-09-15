Read full article on original website
Related
Silverstone suspend ticket sales for 2023 British GP as fans label process as ‘obscene’
Silverstone have suspended ticket sales for next year’s British Grand Prix as fans labelled the controversial pricing strategy “obscene.” The home of British motor racing is pursuing a “dynamic pricing” system, where prices for tickets increase in real time depending on demand. Irrespective of that though, fans struggled to progress through the ticketing system on Thursday before Silverstone announced that prices would be “frozen” after their ticketing provider became overwhelmed. The sale will resume on Friday morning at 11:30am. Some fans complained of queuing online for five or six hours before their payments weren’t processed correctly, forcing them to...
F1 Driver’s Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Hits Mercedes In Monaco Parking Fail
Just because you own an expensive car capable of serious performance, doesn’t mean you know how to use it. This Bugatti Chiron owner is an example of this being more true than we’d like to think as they hit a parked Mercedes somewhere in Monaco. A video of...
Jeremy Clarkson Sets Audi RS4 On Fire During Next Grand Tour Episode
The trailer for the next episode of The Grand Tour has been released, and it’s been confirmed that it is, as we expected, in Norway. Named ‘A Scandi Flick’, the special episode looks like it focusses on the history of rallying as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May travel across the beautiful country in three rally-bred cars.
James May Confirms Future Of The Grand Tour: “Might Be Quite Soon”
The Grand Tour hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond have said they will keep going with the Prime Video series until “one of them dies”. We first saw the trio on Top Gear in the early 2000s and have been fan favourites ever since. They made the move to Prime Video as a three when Clarkson had a run in with a BBC producer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everyone’s saying the same thing about the nine-hour long queue to see the Queen’s coffin
Mourners have queued throughout the night to wait to pay their respects to the Queen as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (14 September), members of the public were warned that they could face a “30-hour wait” to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin.
U.K.・
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has finally been revealed to the world through its official trailer which was released today. And while we’ve been updating you with everything we can ahead of the show’s reveal, we’ve now got full confirmation of the cars involved in Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s trip across […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CARS・
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick Trailer + Release Date Revealed [WATCH NOW]
The trailer for The Grand Tour Norway Special has finally been released today giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode and the wait isn’t as long as you would think. Along with releasing the trailer, Prime Video have now also confirmed that the release...
Overheard in the Queue for the Queen's Lying-in-State
This week, London has transformed into an elaborate maze of queues, all for thousands of people to see the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. There are queues to get into The Queue, queues to get a cup of tea, queues to collect the wristband that you need to queue – all very orderly, all very British.
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David Beckham paid his respects to The Queen after waiting 13 hours in the queue - despite being offered the chance to jump ahead by an MP
Hidden among the throng, David Beckham waited for more than 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen yesterday despite being offered the chance to jump the queue by an MP. Dressed in a suit that hid his famous tattoos, a cap and a Covid mask, the former England captain, 47, joined mourners in the ‘Elizabeth line’ at 2am, going unnoticed by the masses for hours as he shuffled his way from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall.
The Grand Tour: Everything We Know About Upcoming Norway Special
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick trailer has just been released, but we’ve been watching Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May since we first heard they were filming in Norway for the upcoming episode. Because of this, we have a good idea of what went on behind the scenes.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Advertising Standards Clash At Clarkson’s Farm
Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming second season of Clarkson’s Farm where we are set to see many of the ins and outs of the drama surrounding the farm. The first season showed us Jeremy Clarkson figuring out the his new farming venture, often making mistakes and being told off by his number-two, Kaleb Cooper.
Ferrari Reveals It’s First Not-An-SUV – Meet The Purosangue
It’s been a long time since we first heard rumours that Ferrari was working on an SUV, and since then we’ve been keeping our eyes out for hints at what the Maranello company has in store for the industry. Now the Purosangue has finally been released, and we’ve been told by the marque that it’s not an SUV, despite it looking like an SUV with an SUV body, an SUV layout, and filling the SUV-sized space in the Ferrari lineup. Right…
CARS・
thebrag.com
Live Review: The Script bring Dublin to Melbourne
REVIEW: The Script @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, September 17th, 2022. Four years after they last headlined in Australia, The Script have returned to Melbourne to celebrate their monumental and unwavering career. The Greatest Hits Tour graced Brisbane on Thursday and Sydney on Friday, but nothing could’ve prepared them for last night’s atmosphere.
James May Accuses Jeremy Clarkson Of Cheating In Upcoming Grand Tour Special
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick on the 16th September. We already know that the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, were given the task of choosing a rally-style car to travel around Norway in. Hammond chose a Subaru Impreza WRX, May went for a Mistubishi EVO 8 and Clarkson an Audi RS4 B7. Clarkson’s choice seemed to irritate the other two presenters as it wasn’t really a rally car.
Travis Scott Reveals His Custom Lamborghini Urus By Mansory And West Coast Customs
Travis Scott may be known for his embarrassing and quite frankly ridiculous moment at Astroworld, but despite some serious attorney costs, the rapper keeps on buying and modifying his cars. Of course, being with Kylie Jenner helps with staying out of the red. He might not be be everyone’s cup of tea, but you have to appreciate the fact that he’s keeping the aftermarket scene alive with cars such as his Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 488.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Win tickets to see Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper at Hawkstone brewery
There's nothing quite like a crisp pint of lager is there? And it's even better when it's brewed with ingredients just down the road and you're enjoying it alongside friends!. That's why we've teamed up with Hawkstone Brewery to give five lucky people the chance to win a pair of tickets (worth £140) to their next Hawkstone Session event on September 24. It follows a very successful session lager launch party held by the TV presenter in the summer.
Jeremy Clarkson Talks The Best Pranks In New Grand Tour Episode: “Putting His Keys In Frozen Urine”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is finally here, and when you get round to watching it you’ll see that, despite a few crashes, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have a lot of fun behind the wheel of their cars. But as usual, this fun wasn’t always a group experience, with them playing plenty of tricks on each other as they explore Norway.
Jeremy Clarkson Shocked At Grand Tour Stunt: “Our Reputation Is Not Brilliant”
Jeremy Clarkson has spoken about possibly one of the strangest challenges that he did with co-stars James May and Richard Hammond, on The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. The action and drama packed episode has been released today on Prime Video. One of the challenges in the show involved the trio towing professional skiers behind their rally cars.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man claims fastest run across Iceland
A Staffordshire man claims to have completed the fastest ever solo run across Iceland. Glen Baddeley from Packmoor in Stoke-on-Trent ran 460 miles from the extreme north of Iceland to its southernmost tip. The 51-year-old completed Project Iceman on 11 September in 10 days, 11 hours and 26 minutes. "It...
Jeremy Clarkson On Why You Should Watch The New Grand Tour Episode: “Plenty Of Accidents”
The Grand Tour’s new special episode, A Scandi Flick, is ready to be watched on Prime Video from today, and while many of you will be jumping at the thought of it, presenter Jeremy Clarkson has still told us exactly why us fans should watch. While talking to the...
Grand Tour Nation
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 0