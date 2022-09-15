It’s been a long time since we first heard rumours that Ferrari was working on an SUV, and since then we’ve been keeping our eyes out for hints at what the Maranello company has in store for the industry. Now the Purosangue has finally been released, and we’ve been told by the marque that it’s not an SUV, despite it looking like an SUV with an SUV body, an SUV layout, and filling the SUV-sized space in the Ferrari lineup. Right…

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO