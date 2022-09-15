ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Independent

Silverstone suspend ticket sales for 2023 British GP as fans label process as ‘obscene’

Silverstone have suspended ticket sales for next year’s British Grand Prix as fans labelled the controversial pricing strategy “obscene.” The home of British motor racing is pursuing a “dynamic pricing” system, where prices for tickets increase in real time depending on demand. Irrespective of that though, fans struggled to progress through the ticketing system on Thursday before Silverstone announced that prices would be “frozen” after their ticketing provider became overwhelmed. The sale will resume on Friday morning at 11:30am. Some fans complained of queuing online for five or six hours before their payments weren’t processed correctly, forcing them to...
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

