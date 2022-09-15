Read full article on original website
'We’re so lucky' | Mosquito Fire evacuees grateful to return home
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity kept the Mosquito Fire from growing throughout the day. Containment is almost near half, standing at 47%. Crews were able to boost the numbers by completing several sections of fire line along the eastern flank of the fire. Due to...
Flash Flood Watch for Mosquito Fire burn scar | Updates, maps and evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for the Mosquito Fire burn scar. Rain in the morning can increase the risk of ash and debris flow along with any possible thunderstorms. Crews took advantage of cooler...
Some evacuation orders reduced as rain approaches Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps and evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Rain showers, cooler temperatures and higher humidity managed to keep the Mosquito Fire tame Sunday. Crews took advantage of the conditions to make direct control lines along portions of the fire's edge on the eastern flank. Firefighters were also able to strengthen and hold their control lines around the southeast corner near Stumpy Meadows.
September rain provides boon to crews battling Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain was pouring across Placer and El Dorado Counties Monday where firefighters have been attacking the Mosquito Fire. It comes as residents are finally being allowed to return home after evacuating more than 10 days ago. Despite the weather, the fire remains very active especially along...
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
'It's looking really good': Crews get ready for rain to aid fire fight | Mosquito Fire updates, maps and evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — As fire fighters continue battling with the Mosquito Fire, winds pick up and rain will begin to fall Sunday. The change in weather is making fuels "less receptive" according to Cal Fire. This means they are slightly less flammable, but still able to catch fire. This will lead to a decreased chance in spread but means spotting is still a concern as wind gusts are over 20mph, according to Cal Fire officials.
Evacuations downgraded for Volcanoville, Quintette, Michigan Bluff, downtown Foresthill areas
VOLCANOVILLE, Calif. — More people will be allowed back home after being forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced evacuation orders were being downgraded in both Volcanoville and Quintette. This includes the area East of the intersection of Wentworth Springs Road and Wolfridge Road, West of Stumpy Meadows Lake, South of the County Line, and North of Wentworth Springs Road.
Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
Firefighters extinguish Placer County structure fire that spread to vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
Power mostly restored to 10,000 customers in Rio Linda area after outage | Update
RIO LINDA, Calif — Update: 4:50 p.m. According to SMUD's outage map, most customers have had their power restored in the Rio Linda area. Roughly 632 customers were still without power by 4:55 p.m. Original Story:. The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) is looking into an outage in the...
Galt power outage: Nearly 11K SMUD customers without power
ELK GROVE, Calif. — About 10,800 SMUD customers in Galt are without power Monday. According to an outage map from SMUD, the outage started around 12:03 p.m. The Galt Police Department said in a Facebook post that there is a broken transmission line and people in the area are experiencing power outages. SMUD and the Cosumnes Fire Department are on the scene and are working to restore power.
Mosquito Fire: Damage report shows locations and photos of damaged structures | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's latest Mosquito Fire information is at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquit-fire-updates-saturday/103-282ab611-dd92-40bc-8960-b548a648e15d. The Placer County Sheriff's Office released a Damage Inspections Report (DINS) for structures damaged in the Mosquito Fire Friday evening. The report highlights the results of the inspection of every structure within the perimeter of the fire on...
Sewage leak at Arden Arcade apartment complex still not fixed several months later
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Residents living at the Carla Apartment complex have been facing a constant lake of raw sewage in the parking lot for several months. "The sewer drainage over by the front of my apartment unit has been clogged or the pipeline is broken," said Madison Stakley, who's lived at the Arden Arcade complex for four years.
2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say. No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into...
Florin Road tiny home community behind schedule amid supply chain shortages
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County’s million-dollar solution to help the unhoused is now three months behind schedule. The tiny home community on Florin Road set to open in the fall has now been pushed back, possibly to 2023. The major issue is supply chain issues for things...
Sacramento firefighters rescue, resuscitate dog from house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters in Sacramento are credited for saving the life of a dog that had been rescued from a house fire in the Arden-Arcade area Sunday. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Sacramento Metro Fire District were sent to a home near Whitney Avenue and Country Club Lane after reports came in that the home had caught fire.
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
