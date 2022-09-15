ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Some evacuation orders reduced as rain approaches Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps and evacuation latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Rain showers, cooler temperatures and higher humidity managed to keep the Mosquito Fire tame Sunday. Crews took advantage of the conditions to make direct control lines along portions of the fire's edge on the eastern flank. Firefighters were also able to strengthen and hold their control lines around the southeast corner near Stumpy Meadows.
September rain provides boon to crews battling Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain was pouring across Placer and El Dorado Counties Monday where firefighters have been attacking the Mosquito Fire. It comes as residents are finally being allowed to return home after evacuating more than 10 days ago. Despite the weather, the fire remains very active especially along...
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
'It's looking really good': Crews get ready for rain to aid fire fight | Mosquito Fire updates, maps and evacuation latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — As fire fighters continue battling with the Mosquito Fire, winds pick up and rain will begin to fall Sunday. The change in weather is making fuels "less receptive" according to Cal Fire. This means they are slightly less flammable, but still able to catch fire. This will lead to a decreased chance in spread but means spotting is still a concern as wind gusts are over 20mph, according to Cal Fire officials.
Evacuations downgraded for Volcanoville, Quintette, Michigan Bluff, downtown Foresthill areas

VOLCANOVILLE, Calif. — More people will be allowed back home after being forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced evacuation orders were being downgraded in both Volcanoville and Quintette. This includes the area East of the intersection of Wentworth Springs Road and Wolfridge Road, West of Stumpy Meadows Lake, South of the County Line, and North of Wentworth Springs Road.
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
Galt power outage: Nearly 11K SMUD customers without power

ELK GROVE, Calif. — About 10,800 SMUD customers in Galt are without power Monday. According to an outage map from SMUD, the outage started around 12:03 p.m. The Galt Police Department said in a Facebook post that there is a broken transmission line and people in the area are experiencing power outages. SMUD and the Cosumnes Fire Department are on the scene and are working to restore power.
Mosquito Fire: Damage report shows locations and photos of damaged structures | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's latest Mosquito Fire information is at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquit-fire-updates-saturday/103-282ab611-dd92-40bc-8960-b548a648e15d. The Placer County Sheriff's Office released a Damage Inspections Report (DINS) for structures damaged in the Mosquito Fire Friday evening. The report highlights the results of the inspection of every structure within the perimeter of the fire on...
2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say. No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into...
Sacramento firefighters rescue, resuscitate dog from house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters in Sacramento are credited for saving the life of a dog that had been rescued from a house fire in the Arden-Arcade area Sunday. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Sacramento Metro Fire District were sent to a home near Whitney Avenue and Country Club Lane after reports came in that the home had caught fire.
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
