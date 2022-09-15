Read full article on original website
Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan against ‘unprecedented attack’
President Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against an “unprecedented attack” in a new interview aired Sunday, his latest comments suggesting the U.S. might engage militarily in response to Chinese aggression against the island. When asked in a “60 Minutes” interview if U.S. forces would defend Taiwan...
Trump news - live: Trump claims he invented the word ‘caravans’ at Ohio rally for JD Vance
Donald Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.The former president appeared to recount a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and other people that you released into our country illegally and you put them in caravans”.“I came up with that term by the way,” Mr Trump claimed. “That was my term and fake news and lots of other terms we came up with.”“Crooked Hillary, we came up with a lot of terms,” he added.“The way Trump...
