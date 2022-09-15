Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 2,053 COVID cases, 8 deaths; end of pandemic is ‘in sight,’ WHO says
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the pandemic is reaching its end, as global deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is...
9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.
Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
Here’s what Murphy said about latest deal on N.J. public worker health benefits
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he doesn’t want big health insurance premium increases for public workers to “become an annual event” and called a last-minute move to ease a bit of the pain for some of those workers “a fair deal.”. A New Jersey health...
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
Ex-N.J. Olympian found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting speaks out on ‘48 Hours’
A New Jersey Olympic equestrian who was found not guilty by reason of insanity of shooting his trainee at a posh Long Valley farm will appear on “48 Hours” Saturday night. Michael Barisone, an Olympic equestrian and renowned coach, shot Lauren Kanarek, an up-and-coming dressage rider, and attempted to shoot her boyfriend, Robert Goodwin, on Barisone’s farm after what he said was months of psychological torture by Kanarek.
Nurses at this N.J. hospital say they wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility
More than half of the union nurses at a New Jersey hospital wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility. An overwhelming majority said the hospital is an unsafe working environment. And the nurses say they frequently face crushing workloads that put “patients and staff at risk.”
18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
Man gets prison time for stealing luxury watches in 11 robberies
A man who was part of a crew that stole luxury watches during robberies in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. Victor Rivera, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was also ordered to pay $1,380,800 in restitution and $1,380,800 in forfeiture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
Cops arrest 2 teens after several vehicle break-ins as N.J. officials grapple with surge in car thefts
Lawrence Township police officers arrested two teens early Saturday, one armed with a handgun, after observing several vehicle break-ins in the Society Hill South neighborhood, officials said in a statement. Police arrested Omari Cartwright, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile around 3:00 a.m. after observing the teens walking near Wittenborn Drive...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
Fire damages N.J. diner the morning it was set to reopen after renovations
UPDATE: Diner owner says he’s faced down the devil before and Friday’s fire only delays his dream. Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire early Friday in a diner getting ready to open after renovations off Route 22 in Lopatcong Township, according to a report from the scene.
Mulroony’s four goals power Voorhees - Boys soccer recap
Keegan Mulroony scored four times, helping vault Voorhees to a 6-1 victory over Voorhees in Washington. Robert Bryan and Braeden Mulroony also got on the board for Voorhees, which improved to 3-1-1 with the victory. Edgar Silva scored the lone goal for the Blue Streaks, who fell to 1-3 with...
Woman charged in N.J. car crash that killed mother of 3 during morning jog
A 35-year-old Morris County woman has been charged in a fatal car crash that killed a mother of three who was struck during her morning jog in Pequannock earlier this year, authorities said. Maria Oliveri, of Riverdale, was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of disorderly...
Football: Dawud finds endzone thrice as No. 20 North Brunswick rolls past Old Bridge
Zahmir Dawud scored three rushing touchdowns to help North Brunswick, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, take a 33-7 win over Old Bridge, in North Brunswick. Dawud ran in a 49-yard touchdown in the opening quarter to help North Brunswick (3-0) take a 26-7 lead into the half. Franke...
Barnegat over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap
Angelica Laudati made four saves to earn the shutout as Barnegat got four different goal scorers in the first half and defeated Lower Cape May, 4-0, in Barnegat. Kallie Kawka, Kaitlin Lutcza, Brianna Matos and Sofia Irizarry each scored a goal for Barnegat (3-2). Lower Cape May falls to 0-3.
From hitters to pitchers: Where N.J.’s top baseball players are going to college
New Jersey has a wealth of talented high school baseball players throughout the state. Whether it be pitchers with fastballs in the high 90s or guys who consistently drive the ball, college scouts have certainly taken notice. Check out the following list of players who have made college commitments. If...
Jefferson over Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kristijan Loncar posted a hat trick to lead Jefferson to a 5-1 win over Wallkill Valley, in Oak Ridge. Sam Merkin scored twice for Jefferson (1-3). Dante Torres scored for Wallkill Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Madison over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Matthew Munoz led the attack for Madison with one goal and one assist during its 2-0 win against Parsippany Hills in Parsippany. The Vikings (1-2) battled in the first half and went into the break in a scoreless tie. Munoz and Luke Aromando scored goals in the second half to...
Sparta over Blair - Girls soccer recap
Grace McDonald scored two goals for Sparta during its 3-1 victory over Blair in Blairstown. Sparta (1-1) led 1-0 heading into halftime and was able to build on a strong performance over the first 40 minutes. Julia Dolinski found the back of the net as well for Sparta. Blair (2-2)...
