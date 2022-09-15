Read full article on original website
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
Heating up with sunshine overhead
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re turning up the heat in Indiana! Temperatures are quickly heading back into the 90s. As we stay dry and continue to warm, upper level patterns suggest a warm air mass will dominate our temperatures next week. Getting back to late September heat in the 90s is not out of the question! We’ve already exceeded our 90 degree days for the year, but Septembers have been known in the past to drop a couple extra 90-degree days here and there.
Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits
The average hospital profit across the nation is 3%, but the big Indiana hospitals are bringing in as much as 12%, 14% or 16%. Tuesday at 11 on CBS4, Debby Knox finds out what lawmakers are doing to help Hoosiers with ever-growing medical debt.
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Indy abortion doc moving practice out of state to keep providing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, several abortion clinics across the state are getting ready to close down for good. However, Dr. Katie McHugh said her work providing abortions to women who want them will not come to an end, it’ll just be moving locations.
IUPUI funding housing equity initiative to reduce infant mortality rate in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI recently received a five-year $2.4 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to launch a housing equity initiative to reduce the infant mortality rate in Indianapolis. The initiative will address housing instability, a...
Students organize march on first day of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — For Paris Mayes, who grew up in foster care, her message to lawmakers is personal. “There’s so many kids in the system that have nowhere to go, nowhere to call home,” she said. “They’re trying to save lives, but they’re not focusing on lives that are already here.”
Air quality alerts issued, hot into the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s once again. We warmed up into the 80s during the afternoon hours. This is where we will stay heading into the weekend and early next week. There are a few days in the 90s as well!
Perry Township recruiting bus drivers
INDIANAPOLIS -- Perry Township Schools is actively recruiting bus drivers to help get their students to school. This weekend they are hosting a special event to give people a chance to see what it's like behind the wheel.
Indiana's abortion law now in effect
Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect across the state. Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits. IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by …. Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near …. Separate shootings leave two dead on violent Thursday …. Students organize...
PHOTOS: Tiger cub makes her grand debut at the Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was a big day for Helina, a female Amur tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo. Friday, Helina made her big debut at the zoo. The zoo said she was very curious of her surroundings and she made sure to climb, sniff, and explore her new habitat.
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old Dimitri Robinson of Merrillville, Indiana.
High School Football: September 16
INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marks the official halfway point of the high school football regular season. East side meets west side as perennial Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference powerhouses Warren Central and Ben Davis both look to improve to 3-2 after slow starts. Class 6A No. 1 Brownsburg aims to stay perfect...
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
IMPD, city officials join residents, businesses on public safety walk in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) leadership, neighborhood association volunteers and other city officials participated in a public safety walk early Wednesday evening in Broad Ripple. Officials said the goal behind these walks, which began in 2017, is to build bridges of trust between...
FDA: social media challenges involving medicine are ‘a recipe for danger’
INDIANAPOLIS — The FDA is urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of misusing drugs amid recent social media trends involving medicine. In one recent trend, the FDA said people are encouraged to cook chicken in NyQuil or another over-the-counter cough and cold medication, presumably to eat. While the challenge may seem silly and unappetizing, it could also be very unsafe.
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
Football Friday Night: Games we are watching for week 5 of high school football
INDIANAPOLIS — It is week five of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 11 games in central Indiana this week. We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
Indiana AG Rokita talks enforcement of abortion ban, lawsuits filed
INDIANAPOLIS – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, and although they did not stop the law from taking effect Thursday, at least one of them could put the ban on hold if a preliminary injunction is issued. The ACLU of Indiana filed both lawsuits....
