INDIANAPOLIS – We’re turning up the heat in Indiana! Temperatures are quickly heading back into the 90s. As we stay dry and continue to warm, upper level patterns suggest a warm air mass will dominate our temperatures next week. Getting back to late September heat in the 90s is not out of the question! We’ve already exceeded our 90 degree days for the year, but Septembers have been known in the past to drop a couple extra 90-degree days here and there.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO