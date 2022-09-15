Read full article on original website
Dryden Rail Trail takes another step toward completion
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — There is progress on the Dryden Rail Trail. Leaders in the towns of Dryden and Ithaca are in talks with Tompkins County officials to speed up the timeline for connecting Game Farm Road and East Hill Recreation Way. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared an...
IPD working on ‘inclusive and innovative’ recruitment strategy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Recruitment efforts are continuing at the Ithaca Police Department. Acting Chief John Joly says officials are working on a recruitment strategy that’s “inclusive and innovative.”. A civil service exam happened on Saturday. Joly says 86 people signed up. IPD has 52 active officers....
Tree removal will close a road in Ithaca Tuesday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Tree removal closing a road in Ithaca Tuesday. South Hill Terrace between Hillview Place and South Cayuga Street will close completely at 7:30 a.m. while the crew works. No thru-traffic will be allowed. Local traffic should plan to use Turner Place to Spencer Street or East Clinton Street to connect with South Cayuga Street. The City said the narrow roadway is likely to make emergency vehicle access unlikely while the work happens.
IC testing emergency alerts on Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you hear alarm bells Thursday around Ithaca College, it’s only a test. A college-wide test of IC’s Alert Emergency Notification System and Outdoor Warning System takes place Thursday afternoon. The ENS uses voice, e-mail, and text messages with information about emergencies on campus. The OWS is a siren and loudspeaker message heard on campus.
Owego Apalachin adding new school resource officer
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Owego Apalachin Central School District is adding a new school resource officer. Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy tells WBNG-TV the district already has one full-time SRO in an elementary school. Another elementary school in Owego will have an SRO in early November. The middle...
Traffic, parking impacts for Cornell’s homecoming
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cornell Homecoming will impact local traffic this week. Homecoming festivities begin Friday with a laser light show and fireworks. The Big Red Fan Festival happens Saturday before the 2 p.m. football game against Yale. Some traffic and parking changes begin tomorrow and last through Sunday.
Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
Graffiti suspects wanted in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police department needs your help identifying suspects in a graffiti spree. Authorities say they are pursuing several leads. The graffiti has been seen on many homes and businesses around Ithaca. Even an IPD car was targeted. Police have released images of two college-age white males known to officers for previous crimes in the city.
