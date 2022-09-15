Read full article on original website
IMPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are now saying one person is dead and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on the I-465 ramp to Rockville Road Saturday morning. The incident started with an attempted arrest near Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side. An IMPD spokesman told 13News...
readthereporter.com
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Person killed in single-car crash in Delaware County
SELMA, Ind. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the car was traveling westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East, near the town of Selma, when it went off the north side of the roadway.
cbs4indy.com
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Delaware County
A driver died in a crash late Wednesday when they lost control of their vehicle, left the road, and then hit a utility pole and tree, ejecting them from inside.
WISH-TV
Fatal crash on I-465 NB
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has happened at I-465 northbound at mile marker 12, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers are on the scene of the incident. News is 8 has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no further information at...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police
A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. https://cbs4indy.com/news/impd-person-taken-to-hospital-after-officer-involved-shooting/
WISH-TV
Kokomo officer charged in off-duty road rage case
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer faces charges after being accused of beating a man following a road rage incident. Kokomo Police Department Officer Roy Smith, 42, faces a felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The investigation originated...
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident in which the officer is accused of beating up a 60-year-old man. ISP said its investigation into officer Roy Smith, age 42, began in June at the request...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
IMPD searching 2008-12 Chevy Malibu linked to fatal hit-and-run
Authorities have identified a vehicle that may be linked to one of Indianapolis’ 19 hit-and-run fatalities this year.
Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on […]
Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her'
The man accused of killing a woman as she dropped off her children at an Indianapolis daycare on Friday has a criminal history, according to court records.
cbs4indy.com
Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near west side daycare; police shoot suspect hours later
INDIANAPOLIS – The search for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a near west side daycare ended in a police shooting hours later. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. Police found a...
Docs: Indiana man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
Marion County Coroner's Office, ministry to bury 171 unclaimed remains
The Marion County Coroner's Office and He Knows Your Name ministry will bury the remains of 171 adults who died between 2006-2019.
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor
WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
