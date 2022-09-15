Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Dakota State vs. Arizona schedule, TV information: How to watch college football game
The North Dakota State Bison and Arizona Wildcats play on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. College football Week 3 picks, predictions, odds:. Cal vs. Notre Dame | BYU vs. Oregon | Mich. St....
College Football Odds: BYU vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Week 3 of the college football season is among us! A thrilling top-25 matchup is on tap this weekend as the #12 BYU Cougars make the trip to Autzen Stadium to fight it out with the #25 Oregon Ducks. With that being said, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our BYU-Oregon prediction and pick will be unveiled.
BYU Football: 3 reasons Cougars will beat No. 25 Oregon in Week 3
The BYU football team, fresh off an upset win over future conference foe Baylor, turns its attention to another ranked opponent, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks for a Week 3 matchup. How many college football teams have lost by 46 points one week only to win by 56 points the following week? It’s tough to say, but you can count Oregon among the teams who have completed such an emphatic comeback.
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
The Utah Utes and San Diego State Aztecs meet Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and fans can also stream the game on Watch ESPN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gameday Headquarters: Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for a short drive north to Portland's Providence Park to host the Montana State Bobcats. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset MSU, Oregon Ducks win big
Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum. Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 ...
Michael Penix Jr. tosses four touchdowns as Washington stuns No. 11 Michigan State, 39-28
Washington Huskies starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put on a show Saturday against the 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans. The junior finished 24-of-40 for 397 yards and four touchdowns, helping lead the Huskies to a 39-28 upset victory over Michigan State. Penix began his standout performance with an 8-yard hook-up with...
College Football News
North Texas vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview
North Texas vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: North Texas (2-1), UNLV (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rising to occasion: QB leads No. 14 Utah to great heights
The rise of Cameron Rising can be traced to almost exactly a year ago, when the Utah quarterback came off the bench and nearly rescued the Utes in a three-overtime loss against San Diego State. Rising shined and the Utes had their QB. “The rest is history, I guess you could say,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, whose 14th-ranked Utes (1-1) host the Aztecs (1-1) in a late one (10 p.m. ET) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Rising has gone 10-3 as a starter since providing a late spark in the 33-31 loss to San Diego State last September. He went on to guide the Utes to a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the Rose Bowl.
Comments / 0