Putin concedes China has 'questions and concerns' over Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Putin to address Russia as Moscow-controlled regions unveil referendum plan
Vladimir Putin is expected to make a national address to the Russian people this evening – his first since the start of the war in February.There is speculation that he will announce further measures to shore up his apparently faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.Meanwhile, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine...
Moscow-held Ukraine regions to vote on annexation by Russia
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine will urgently vote on annexation by Russia, separatist officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv's troops wrest back territory captured by Moscow's forces. Ukraine's forces in the east are now pushing towards the village of Bilogorivka whose capture by Russia in May decimated Moscow's forces as they crossed the Siverskyi Donets river nearby.
Turkish leader to United Nations: Be ‘much more influential’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Turkey’s leader, overseeing a nation encircled by regional disputes, used his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to shine a spotlight on Turkish maneuvering in conflicts that span from Syria to Ukraine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech comes as Turkey is beset...
U.S. agency adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Networks Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) as threats to U.S. national security, the regulator said Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
Moscow exchange to stop trading in British pounds on Oct 3
MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday that it would stop trading in British pounds in its foreign currency market on Oct. 3. "Suspension of these operations is due to potential risks and difficulties in settling in the British pound," it added in a statement.
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said that he was “sick and tired” of the...
Comments / 0