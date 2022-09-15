Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
actionnewsnow.com
Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
actionnewsnow.com
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
McDonald's on Chico’s East Avenue evacuated after crash hits gas main, road reopens
CHICO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - A crash that hit a gas main in Chico caused police to evacuate the McDonald's at East Avenue and Connors Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the drive-thru. It caused gas to...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
krcrtv.com
Student's e-scooter stolen from Chico State on Tuesday, suspects caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the California State University, Chico Police Department are searching for the men caught on camera stealing a student's electric scooter from the campus on Tuesday this week. Chico State Police are asking locals if they happen to recognize the men caught on the security...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat
OROVILLE, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - The Walmart Supercenter in Oroville was closed Thursday night following reports of a credible threat and an armed police response. On Thursday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to 426 Cal Oak Road in Oroville after receiving reports of a credible threat at Walmart. Several officers who were armed with rifles were seen inside the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says that smoke in Butte County is coming from Mosquito Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties is impacting all parts of Butte County. However, there are no wildfires in Butte County. CAL FIRE NEU says that the Mosquito Fire has burned 71,292 acres and is...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Superintendent: Student involved in fight on bus had box cutters
PARADISE, Calif. - A student involved in a fight on a bus had box cutters on them, according to a memo sent out to parents by Paradise Unified Superintendent Tom Taylor. There was no confirmation the student used the box cutters to threaten the other student involved in the fight.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, 100% contained
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:36 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE said Saturday morning that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 100% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced...
krcrtv.com
Felon arrested after drive-by shooting in Oroville on Monday
OROVILLE, Calif. — A felon has been arrested in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting in Oroville. Officials with the Oroville Police Department (OPD) said their officers responded to the shooting near A Street and Roseben Avenue on Sept. 12. After speaking with a witness on scene, officers said they learned a man driving a dark-colored SUV fired at an occupied vehicle before driving away.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police arrests man for animal abuse
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody in Chico following reports that he was battering a dog near Lower Bidwell Park. At approximately 5:43 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Chico Police Department responded to calls of a male subject who was reported to be battering a husky-type dog in the area near 1040 South Park Drive.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
kubaradio.com
NET-5 Makes Arrest Related to Yuba City Walmart Shooting
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – NET-5 agents, in their follow-up investigation of the August 30th arrest of 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead in the Yuba City Walmart parking lot for alleged cocaine sales, served a search warrant yesterday at 2 residences, “believed to be under the dominion and control” of Halstead’s suspected supplier. That person was identified as 46-year-old Rayshon Bishop, according to a YCPD release, whose officers assisted in the execution of the search warrant – one in the 300 block of Grant Way, the other in the 1700 block of Hunt Street.
actionnewsnow.com
Wearing heavy firefighter gear, Corning man walks 18 miles to honor 9/11 victims
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning man recently honored the victims of 9/11 in a big way, by walking 18 miles all while wearing firefighter gear. Jason Lomeli is an 11-year army veteran. This is the second time he has made the walk. Lomeli says he wants to make sure...
Comments / 0