Premier League

Shaun Goater: 'Erling Haaland Amazes & Surprises Us Every Single Time'

By Matt Skinner
 2 days ago

Manchester City's former strike legend Shaun Goater says he can't stop admiring the impact that Erling Haaland has had since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund

Shaun Goater knows a thing or two about scoring special goals. He was full of admiration for Manchester City's Erling Haaland and what he produced to win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday 14th September.

The former Bermudian international scored his 99th, and 100th goals for Manchester City against Manchester United in a 3-1 win back on 9th November 2002 at Maine Road on the way to writing himself into the record books for the Cityzens.

Goater praised Haaland's latest City exploits, maintaining that the Norwegian striker never ceases to 'surprise and amaze us all.'

"Was it ever in doubt? No chance – not when you've got that man Erling Haaland on the pitch," the player known to the city faithful as 'The Goat' said on the City+ Matchday live coverage.

Joao Cancelo, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez all celebrating the second goal against Borussia Drotmund

IMAGO / NTB

"It was one of those games whereas as a forward, you were not getting many chances or even many touches, but he's just hoping for that one good opportunity.

"How he gets his foot onto it is absolutely brilliant – he just seems to surprise and amaze us every single time .

"It was absolutely brilliant," Goater continued.

Darius Vassell appeared with Goater as the studio guest and was also taken with the nature of Joao Cancelo's outstanding assist, which was delivered with the outside of his foot.

"You see [Joao] Cancelo's ball in and as a former striker you can only admire that pass," Vassell said.

"He puts it in with the outside of his boot, and that is something the freedom in his play brings out, and that's all Haaland wants. And the way he did it in the end – I don't think anybody else on that pitch could have scored that goal.

Joao Cancelo

IMAGO / Focus Images

"That technique is something you can't coach... it comes from his hunger and desire and determination to get on the end of whatever is coming into the box." continued the former Aston Villa and England international.

Goater also found it hard to place any blame or fault for the goal at the hands of the Borussia Dortmund defence.

"When I'm looking at where Haaland is, the defender is actually in a brilliant position," Goater continued.

"He knows where Haaland is, and he knows that he's a half yard just behind him – he's in a perfect position

"But because of where the ball is and his ability to get those two or three yards, he's so explosive and then to get his foot onto it.

"I looked at it and thought, why is he not going for it with his head? But, somehow, he managed to get his foot on it and directed it into goal.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck and Raphaël Guerreiro

IMAGO / PA Images

"It was unbelievable – the quality of the pass was absolutely beautiful, but how he gets on the end of it, I don't know.

"Normally, when the ball comes from the left-hand side, you are thinking he may have gone with his right foot, but he adjusts his feet quick to get up there and get it on target.

"And it caught the keeper off guard as he has seen it coming at the last second.

"One chance, and he put it away.".

