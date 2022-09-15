ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wright-Phillips Hopes Jude Bellingham Ends Up At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19R5Xy_0hwXtwgA00

Ex-Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips ends up at Manchester City next season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City are a club that are definitely interested in the future of Jude Bellingham next summer, and ex-City player Shaun Wright-Phillips hopes the midfielder ends up in a Manchester City shirt.

Bellingham opened the scoring last night against City in the Champions League and celebrated in front of the City fans, but the club are one of many chasing his signature next summer.

Speaking to City Transfer Room on behalf on the Punters Page, Shaun Wright-Phillips is hoping Manchester City can convince him to sign next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHU0f_0hwXtwgA00
Shaun Wright-Phillips wants Jude Bellingham at Manchester City.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

"But in terms of Bellingham, I don't think he needs to prove anything either because we've seen how good of a player he has become. Like I said there will be a lot of interest in him next summer, but hopefully he'll end up in a Manchester City shirt".

If last night was an audition for Bellingham, he certainly passed with flying colours. Dortmund were resolute and rigid, and stopped Manchester City playing for large parts during the game.

Bellingham impressed, and also got a goal to cap off a good performance. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City do make a move for him, as Mike McGrath from the Telegraph is reporting that Liverpool are currently leading the race for the player.

Jude Bellingham wants to come back to England, and Manchester City are interested. It will be one to watch in the summer.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got

As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Mike Mcgrath
The Independent

Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Liverpool#Manchester United#Chelsea#Bellingham#The Champions League#The Punters Page#Imago Revierfoto
The Independent

Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal

The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Yardbarker

Watch: David Moyes agrees with Klopp on ‘arrogant’ Chelsea owner’s stunning suggestion for the Premier League

David Moyes was the latest Premier League boss to come out against Todd Boehly’s suggestion of the Premier League implementing an all-star-esque clash between the north and south. This follows after Jurgen Klopp ridiculed the concept – a proposal former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher labelled ‘incredibly arrogant’ – citing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Expect To Sign A Midfielder Next Summer

Manchester City now expect to sign a midfielder this summer, with the position being made a full priority behind the scenes at the club. The club are wary it is a position with players in it that are ageing, and the added incentive of Bernardo Silva possibly leaving the club means it's a position that certainly needed to be strengthened next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy