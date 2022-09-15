ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Britain will twice fall silent to honour the Queen: State funeral will end with two-minute silence just before noon on Monday - after one-minute tribute is observed at 8pm on Sunday

 2 days ago

Millions of people across the UK are being urged to fall silent for two minutes during the closing moments of the Queen's funeral on Monday - as part of a double moment of nationwide reflection honouring Her Majesty.

The plea comes as Buckingham Palace today unveiled new details about the historic commemoration, which entertainment experts predict will become the most-watched television event in history, viewed by billions around the world.

King Charles III will once again lead his family in marching behind the Queen’s coffin when it is moved, at 10.44am on Monday, from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service.

He will walk with the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex and behind the quartet will be the Queen’s grandsons Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfqwH_0hwXtm6800
A two-minute silence will mark the end of the Queen's funeral on Monday - with a one-minute silence taking place at 8pm the night before. It comes after thousands of people watched Her Majesty's  coffin being carried from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tivIF_0hwXtm6800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeKUW_0hwXtm6800
More than a million people are expected to pack into London to witness the state funeral, dwarfing the numbers seen during Wednesday's ceremonies in the capital. 

They will be followed by the late monarch’s son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousin, and her nephew the Earl of Snowdon.

Her Majesty's coffin will be carried to Westminster Abbey by a 123-year-old gun carriage, towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors.

More than a million mourners are expected to line the streets of London to witness the spectacle, with countless more following the live coverage from home.

The procession will arrive at the west gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am when the bearer party will lift the coffin from the gun carriage and carry it into the Abbey for the state funeral service, the Earl Marshal said.

The service will begin at 11am and will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read Lessons, while the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers.

The sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury who will also give the commendation, while the Dean will pronounce the blessing.

Then, at around 11.55am, the Last Post will sound, prompting the nation to come to a standstill as two minutes of silence is observed in the Abbey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mqFi_0hwXtm6800
King Charles looks tearful as he marches with Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Anne, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence yesterday. The family will march behind the coffin again after the state funeral on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Uf7a_0hwXtm6800
This man was heartbroken as he watched the moving scenes as the late Queen's coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace for the last time

Reveille, the national anthem and a lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring the state funeral service to an end at around 12 noon.

The silence will follow a one-minute tribute on Sunday evening to ‘mourn and reflect on the life and legacy’ of Britain’s longest serving monarch, set to be staged at 8pm.

After the funeral service on Monday, the Queen’s coffin will be returned to the gun carriage by the bearer party and a procession will travel to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park.

The King and the royal party will take up their same places behind the coffin as when they escorted it to the Abbey, while the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales will travel to the site by car as will the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex.

The route will be lined by the armed forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

The Procession is formed of seven groups, each supported by a service band. Mounties from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will lead, immediately followed by representatives of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, NHS, along with detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

At Wellington Arch the royal family will watch as the Queen’s coffin is transferred to the new state hearse, whose details the Queen approved, before it begins its journey to Windsor Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sb8Do_0hwXtm6800
Members of the public stand on bollards and cling to lampposts in an effort to get a better view as the Queen's procession makes its way along Whitehall from Buckingham Palace

