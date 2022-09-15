Honor Flight Dayton giving veterans a chance to see Washington, D.C.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Honor Flight Dayton is giving veterans the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C. with a no-cost trip.

Photo courtesy of Honor Flight Dayton

The Honor Flight Network has been taking veterans to the nation’s capital since 2005 and has so far served more than 245,000 veterans through over 100 hubs across the country.

These trips give veterans the opportunity to see their war memorials, and for some, it’s their first time ever.

The Honor Flight program is free for all veterans who qualify. Veterans are accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis with World War II and terminally ill veterans taking first priority, followed by Korean War and Vietnam veterans.

The trip is contained within one day and includes airfare, bus transportation while in DC, meals, t-shirts and disposable cameras.

To fill out a veteran application, click here and submit the form to the address listed within it.

During the trip, guardians accompany veterans and provide assistance and help to make sure their trip is as safe and enjoyable as possible. Guardians do pay for their trip, and in 2019 the cost was $450 tax deductible.

Honor Flight Dayton says escorting veterans as a guardian is an honor and privilege. Potential guardians can fill out the application found here and submit it to the address listed on the form.

Photo courtesy of Honor Flight Dayton

The last flight of Honor Flight Dayton’s 2022 season is on October 15, however, multiple trips are planned per year. Check the schedule here for updates.

Honor Flight not only honors veterans who are able to make the D.C. trip but those who can’t as well. For veterans who are unable to travel or have passed on, Honor Flight has a free program called “Honoring Yesterday’s Heroes.” While in D.C., Honor Flight will set up a memorial with photos and flags of veterans who are not able to see their memorials.

If you are interested in honoring a veteran, click here to fill out the request form.

Honor Flight Dayton receives no local, state or federal government sponsorship and is funded by individuals and companies who wish to recognize and support veterans. Fraternal organizations like the local American Legion, VFW, Am Vets, and DAV also contribute. To make a donation to Honor Flight Dayton, click here .

