Wounded Knee, SD

MassLive.com

Sen. Ted Cruz deletes tweet falsely claiming ‘Dems’ activated National Guard to ‘interdict’ migrants on Martha’s Vineyard

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has deleted a tweet in which he criticized and falsely claimed that “Dems” activated the National Guard to “interdict” migrants in Massachusetts. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, activated up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in the utilization of Joint Base Cape Cod as a temporary shelter and humanitarian resources hub for the roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $10 million, $4 million winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Thursday

There were hundreds of lottery prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday but two were significantly more than the rest. A “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” jackpot prize was won off of a ticket sold at Regina Food Store in Everett. The prize was worth $10 million. Another jackpot prize worth $4 million was also won Thursday. It was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium” and was sold at Hardwick Market in Gilbertville.
