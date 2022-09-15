Read full article on original website
Sen. Ted Cruz deletes tweet falsely claiming ‘Dems’ activated National Guard to ‘interdict’ migrants on Martha’s Vineyard
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has deleted a tweet in which he criticized and falsely claimed that “Dems” activated the National Guard to “interdict” migrants in Massachusetts. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, activated up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in the utilization of Joint Base Cape Cod as a temporary shelter and humanitarian resources hub for the roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week.
Markey accuses Florida of misusing COVID funds to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and fellow members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation on Friday called for a federal investigation into Florida’s unexpected transfer of about 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week. Lawmakers, in a letter sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of...
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
Museum Day 2022: Here are all the Mass. museums with free admissions
Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day is here and there are plenty of Massachusetts museums to visit for free. The annual holiday takes place on Sept. 17 and is a one-day event across the U.S. Participating museums provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, according to the magazine.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Mass. must return nearly $3 billion to taxpayers, state Auditor Suzanne Bump says
State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues must be returned to taxpayers, following her office’s closely scrutinized analysis of a murky state statute that scuttled a massive tax relief and economic bill on Beacon Hill at the end of formal lawmaking. Bump,...
$16.35 million lottery prize won at Mass. Cumberland Farms remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
Mass. tax relief checks to go out in November, Baker announces
Massachusetts residents will see tax relief starting in November, the Baker administration said Friday as officials prepare to dole out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues as required by a 1980s law that scrambled Beacon Hill lawmakers’ attempt earlier this summer to provide urgent financial aid amid skyrocketing inflation.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $10 million, $4 million winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Thursday
There were hundreds of lottery prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday but two were significantly more than the rest. A “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” jackpot prize was won off of a ticket sold at Regina Food Store in Everett. The prize was worth $10 million. Another jackpot prize worth $4 million was also won Thursday. It was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium” and was sold at Hardwick Market in Gilbertville.
3 Mass. Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close after company announced 150 store closures
Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among the 150 store closures the company announced earlier this month. The stores include locations in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. The list of closures was released Sept. 15, however exact closing dates have not yet been stated. The company said the...
Calculate how much your Mass. tax refund check will be
Eligible Massachusetts residents will see tax relief this fall, either through a check in the mail or direct deposit equating to about 13% of their 2021 personal income tax liability. No action is needed for Bay Staters to secure the tax credit, which is required under state law amid ballooning...
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
