A Huge Fight at Texas High School Football Game Leads to Every Player Ejected
Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School was leading Dallas Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out that lasted several minutes. The brawl lead to all the players being suspended. "It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation,"...
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 4.
fox4news.com
Brumfield, Robbins lead UNLV over North Texas 58-27
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Doug Brumfield accounted for four touchdowns, Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores and UNLV defeated North Texas 58-27 on Saturday. Brumfield was 21-of-27 passing for 211 yards and two scores and he rushed for 100 yards including two more scores for UNLV (2-1).
WFAA
University of North Texas' Austin Aune is the oldest D1 college football QB of the modern era
Eleven years ago, he dazzled as a quarterback at Argyle High School. Then the Yankees offered him a reported seven-figure signing bonus and he went off to Florida.
fox4news.com
Big Tex's new shirt revealed ahead of 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - Big Tex the iconic Cowboy at Fair Park, has a brand-new shirt. The State Fair of Texas revealed the new shirt Friday morning at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park. Some of his older shirts were also spread out across the field. Every few years, Big Tex gets...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week. Patty Lee Alvarado and Asbel Ortiz-Baquedano were arrested by the McAllen Border Patrol in connection to a human smuggling attempt, a federal complaint stated. On Sept. 12, a grey Nissan Altima arrived […]
31 Texas schools honored as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
On Friday, U.S. Department of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools in the nation as National Blue Ribbon School, which included 31 Texas schools. Gruver, Happy, Muleshoe, and Vega schools were among those on the list from the High Plains. Recognition, according to the department, was based on the “school’s overall academic performance and progress […]
fox4news.com
Police escort Italy High School to Dallas Roosevelt football game due to safety concerns after fight
ITALY, Texas - Italy High School had police escort its high school football team to its game against Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday after a massive fight between Roosevelt and Fort Worth Eastern Hills ended their game early last week. Italy ISD says "due to safety concerns" an officer from the...
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested, but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two adults were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
North Texas Taco Throwdown
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) — It's no secret Texas and tacos go hand in hand. C'mon, what's not to love about the portable and palatable, often foil-wrapped goodness? Perhaps the appeal of their popularity is the variety of fillings: beef, chicken, pork, fish, vegetables. Not to mention the toppings..pico, guac, cheese, sour cream. Let's face it – salsas alone warrant their own food group.Yet, when it comes to tacos, whether it be hard or soft, many are quick to praise Austin as their pick for tastiest tacos in the Lone Star State. Not so fast!North Texas is not to be left behind; we're home to some big eats and big flavors. Now, CBS11 needs your help, North Texas! We want to know: which taco stand, stands alone in the DFW metroplex? Put your tastebuds to the test and vote in CBS11's Ultimate Taco Throwdown! Top four popular taco spots, as rated by Yelp, are listed from the four major counties: Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton. Each week, the taco joints will go head-to-head, until one winner is chosen – by you!Here's how the taco spots breakdown: Which taco will be crowned the tastiest in town? Vote and find out!
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize won near Fort Worth
North Texas seems to have luck on its side outside of football as Dak Prescott looks to rehab his hand as quick as possible for the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Lottery is shouting out a Dallas-Fort Worth resident who recently won a massive prize.
fox4news.com
3 arrested, AR pistol recovered after threat reported at North Texas high school football game
EVERMAN - Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Friday evening after authorities received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming game. Everman police said a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy received information that someone was on his way to the football game...
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!
Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Country music star, Texas-native Drake Milligan adds 2 Texas shows to tour with 1 in North Texas
America's Got Talent darling and Texas sensation Drake Milligan has not forgotten his Texas roots with his newly acquired fame.
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
