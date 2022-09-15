ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Brumfield, Robbins lead UNLV over North Texas 58-27

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Doug Brumfield accounted for four touchdowns, Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores and UNLV defeated North Texas 58-27 on Saturday. Brumfield was 21-of-27 passing for 211 yards and two scores and he rushed for 100 yards including two more scores for UNLV (2-1).
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crandall, TX
City
Aledo, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Prosper, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Forney, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Prosper, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Prosper, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Prosper, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Big Tex's new shirt revealed ahead of 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - Big Tex the iconic Cowboy at Fair Park, has a brand-new shirt. The State Fair of Texas revealed the new shirt Friday morning at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park. Some of his older shirts were also spread out across the field. Every few years, Big Tex gets...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#Texas High School#Cowboys#Louisiana Tech#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox 4 Tv#South Oak Cliff#Tapps
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31 Texas schools honored as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

On Friday, U.S. Department of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools in the nation as National Blue Ribbon School, which included 31 Texas schools. Gruver, Happy, Muleshoe, and Vega schools were among those on the list from the High Plains. Recognition, according to the department, was based on the “school’s overall academic performance and progress […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Taco Throwdown

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) — It's no secret Texas and tacos go hand in hand. C'mon, what's not to love about the portable and palatable, often foil-wrapped goodness? Perhaps the appeal of their popularity is the variety of fillings: beef, chicken, pork, fish, vegetables. Not to mention the toppings..pico, guac, cheese, sour cream. Let's face it – salsas alone warrant their own food group.Yet, when it comes to tacos, whether it be hard or soft, many are quick to praise Austin as their pick for tastiest tacos in the Lone Star State. Not so fast!North Texas is not to be left behind; we're home to some big eats and big flavors. Now, CBS11 needs your help, North Texas! We want to know:  which taco stand, stands alone in the DFW metroplex? Put your tastebuds to the test and vote in CBS11's Ultimate Taco Throwdown! Top four popular taco spots, as rated by Yelp, are listed from the four major counties: Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton. Each week, the taco joints will go head-to-head, until one winner is chosen – by you!Here's how the taco spots breakdown: Which taco will be crowned the tastiest in town? Vote and find out!
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
WAXAHACHIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy