YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who federal prosecutors said was the leader of a drug in Warren was sentenced Wednesday to over 24 and a half years in federal prison. U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio gave the sentence to Vincent Richardson, 30, after he pleaded guilty to 21 counts in May to charges he sold fentanyl and cocaine in Warren between February 2019 and March 2020.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO