Warren, OH

WYTV.com

1 dead, 1 in custody following Boardman shooting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 1800 block of Lealand Avenue, where they found the victim. According to Sgt. Glenn Patton,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Memorandum details man’s history with violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Willie Daniel Jr. has been shot, been shot at, and served prison time for being involved in a shooting. His attorney this week asked a federal judge to take that into account when he is sentenced on a weapons charge. Daniel, 26, is set to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Leader of Warren drug ring gets over 24 years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who federal prosecutors said was the leader of a drug in Warren was sentenced Wednesday to over 24 and a half years in federal prison. U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio gave the sentence to Vincent Richardson, 30, after he pleaded guilty to 21 counts in May to charges he sold fentanyl and cocaine in Warren between February 2019 and March 2020.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Boardman man who filmed himself Saturday with a stolen body camera has been cited on a theft charge. Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited Thursday after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man arrested, accused of leading YPD on chase through two sides of town

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said he led police on a chase early Wednesday evening across two sides of town. Shane Samaniego, 25, was booked into the jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two people they said were involved in the theft of a wallet. According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Driver charged in Ohio Turnpike crash that killed service worker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicular homicide charge has been filed against a driver involved in a crash that killed a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last month. According to court records, a warrant had been issued earlier this week for the arrest of Nikolas Gable, 24,...
MACEDONIA, OH
WYTV.com

Man sentenced in OVI crash that hurt passenger

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say hit a bridge, left the scene, and took his passenger to the hospital was sentenced Thursday. Michael Perry, 31, of Middlefield, was sentenced to five years probation on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. Perry was the driver of...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Multiple dead in Mercer County farmhouse fire

DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple people are dead after a farmhouse fire in Mercer County. Sources told WKBN that four bodies were recovered and that crews were working to locate a fifth body. No identifying information is being released at this time. Friday evening, investigators dug through the...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Local car dealership victim of check forgery

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to police, a local car dealership received bad checks this past summer. Boardman Police were called to Boardman Subaru on South Avenue on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. The general manager told police that they issued a bank check to a customer on June 22 that was...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Semi flips over in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a semi-truck was not injured after the truck flipped over in Lowellville on Friday afternoon. It happened Friday afternoon on S. Hubbard Road near Youngstown Lowellville Road. Investigators at the scene said the driver told them that his brakes stopped working as...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Arson suspected in Youngstown restaurant fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Investigator Kurt Wright said arson is suspected in a fire at a former Youngstown restaurant on Market Street. The fire started Thursday night at the building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant, which has been closed for years. It was once part of the area’s premier restaurants.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYTV.com

Firefighters respond to home after blown transformer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Youngstown home after a transformer blew Friday morning. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. Firefighters said that this could have caused a surge in a nearby home. Officials said an electrical surge may have...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio Lt. Gov to appear in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be Trumbull County. It’s all part of his Next Generation Job Tour. Husted will visit the Educational Service Center’s pre-apprenticeship program in Lordstown. He’ll have a round table discussion with public school officials and students. Together, they’ll talk...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Youngstown schools encouraged by report card

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Ohio School Report cards look different this year. Schools are no longer rated with a letter grade. This year’s reports used a star-based system, rating the schools on a scale of one to five: Achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy. One star means a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown Bishop to meet Pope Francis in Rome

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar will have the rare honor next week of celebrating Mass with Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome. In a release from the Diocese, after the Mass, which will take place on Monday, the Bishop will join 179 new bishops from around the world for a private audience with the Pope at the Vatican.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Vehicle delays could impact county services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shortages of new vehicles are affecting local governments and others with large fleets. Mahoning County Commissioners had to rescind a purchase order Thursday made more than a year ago for a new pickup truck for the Sanitary Engineer after the contract to produce the vehicle was canceled.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Roads in Mill Creek to close for marathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday will see some road closures for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Fun Run. The following roads in Mill Creek MetroPark will be closed to vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday:. Bears Den Drive. Cross Drive.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local hospital to hold special hiring event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions. Saturday, September 24, the open house will hold open interviews for the following positions:. Cook. Homecare/Hospice LPNs and RNs. Housekeeping. Imaging Professionals. Lab Professionals. Physician Office roles including...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

