New Paltz, NY

New Paltz man arrested for armed robbery

NEW PALTZ – A New Paltz man has been charged with the armed robbery of a gas station in the Village of New Paltz on September 11. Interviews and surveillance video from several private establishments led to the identification of a suspect, identified as Patrick Gaffney, 56, and search warrants were obtained for his residence and vehicle.
