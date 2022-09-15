Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz man arrested for armed robbery
NEW PALTZ – A New Paltz man has been charged with the armed robbery of a gas station in the Village of New Paltz on September 11. Interviews and surveillance video from several private establishments led to the identification of a suspect, identified as Patrick Gaffney, 56, and search warrants were obtained for his residence and vehicle.
Police: 17-year-old and 18-year-old charged for attempted murder in Peekskill shooting
Police say two people in Peekskill were charged for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured two people in July.
Newburgh man sentenced to 22 years in prison for double shooting
A Newburgh man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his part in a double shooting.
Man Accused Of Smashing Car Windows, Stealing Property In Monticello
A 33-year-old man from the region has been nabbed for allegedly smashing windows and stealing property from vehicles. Sullivan County resident Philip A. Jacobs, age 33, of Monticello was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, following an investigation into numerous break-ins. According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Polie, Jacobs...
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
Callicoon Man Charged With DWI In Connection To Town Of Delaware Crash That Killed 29-Year-Old
State police have charged a man from the region with alleged vehicular manslaughter and DWI in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the town of Delaware on Jeffersonville North Branch Road. According to Trooper...
News 12
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect
Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Westchester man dead after 12-hour standoff with police, firing shots at officers
A Westchester man was found dead after a 12-hour standoff with police at his Cortlandt home on Thursday, in which he fired shots that injured two officers, according to authorities.
Suffern teen arrested for stealing a car an hour after being released from jail for allegedly stealing another car
A Suffern teen was arrested for stealing cars an hour after getting out of jail - for allegedly stealing another car.
Ex-Employee Accused Of Robbing Ex-Boss At Gunpoint At Restaurant In Hudson
An ex-employee at a restaurant in the region is behind bars, accused of robbing his former boss at gunpoint. Police in Columbia County were called at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports of an armed robbery at a restaurant in Hudson, located on Warren Street. The manager told...
Armed robbery suspects arrested in downtown White Plains
Two semi-automatic handguns were discovered in their car. One of them was a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine.
4-Time Convicted Man Nabbed Again For Burglary In New Windsor, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man convicted four times for burglary was nabbed again for another alleged home break-in. Dutchess County resident Jesse W. Moranski, age 41, of Beacon, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for an alleged Orange County home burglary in New Windsor. The burglary was uncovered around 3:30 p.m.,...
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor
Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation
HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Walden man indicted in 'road rage' Wallkill crash that killed three people
A Walden man has been indicted in what authorities called a "road rage" crash on Route 17 in Wallkill that killed three people last year. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Anthony Jones, 24, was arrested by state police on Monday. He was arraigned Tuesday in Orange...
Driver Hospitalized After Splitting Utility Pole, Rolling, Landing Right Side Up In Fair Lawn
A driver was hospitalized after his hatchback split a utility pole, rolled and landed right side up -- losing its front passenger wheel in the process -- on a Fair Lawn street corner. The driver was conscious and alert when the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack...
