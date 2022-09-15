Read full article on original website
Nation Of Language and GIFT at White Eagle Hall
For a moment, they were side by side at their machines: Ian Richard Devaney, the lithe frontman with his flopsy hair and boxer’s nose, and his main accomplice and partner, synthesizer wave-tamer and whip-cracker Aidan Noell. Noell had spent much of the Nation Of Language set at White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Ave.) pushing her Moog Sub 37 towards its expressive limits, turning dials, coaxing all the glassy textures and fluttering leads out of her synthesizer that she could, and sometimes trusting in her sequencers, standing back and gazing at Devaney with a big, goofy, flirty smile on her face. Now it was his hands on the Moog keys, and hers slid over to a Prophet 6, and they were shoulder to shoulder, twitching to the rhythms of “This Fractured Mind,” leaning into the synthetic riffs, their bodies moving in synchronicity. Then, smiling, her eyes closed, Noell spun away, hands clenched behind her back, lost to the clatter of the drum machines and the ecstasy of synthpop at its purest.
Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line
Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
Despite Challenges, State Returns Jersey City Schools to Full Local Control
The New Jersey State Board of Education voted yesterday to return full local control to the Jersey City Board of Education, ending more than 30 years of state control of district operations prompted by corruption and mismanagement. But the milestone takes place amidst the district’s continuing challenges. “This is...
Jersey City Woman Charged with Murder after Man Dies of Injuries from Stabbing
A Jersey City woman has been charged with murder following a man’s death from injuries from a stabbing. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the woman, 28-year-old Sykirrah Kirkland, has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in connection with the death of Omar Boatwright, 29, also of Jersey City.
