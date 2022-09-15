ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
Jenifer Knighton

A Florida mother has called on Governor DeSantis for help after her children were wrongfully removed by DCF

After his son Adam Walsh was killed, America's Most Wanted host and founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children John Walsh started a crusade for justice, one that allegedly allowed him to steal his own grandkids. His daughter, and mother of the children, Meghan Walsh is asking for assistance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Daily Mail

What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'

Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
Fox News

'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
Daily Mail

'How much of that money is going to the migrants? Oh, none': Tucker Carlson notes that a GoFundMe for Martha's Vineyard migrants sent the cash to a $16m local non-profit instead of the 50 Venezuelans

Tucker Carlson on Friday night mocked the residents of Martha's Vineyard for their response to the arrival of 50 Venezuelan migrants, and pointed out that the $43,000 raised in a GoFundMe was not even going directly to those affected. The migrants were flown to the holiday island from Texas on...
CBS Boston

Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter

BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."Police escorted buses of migrants from St. Andrews church in Edgartown where they had spent the past two nights to the ferry port on the island Friday morning. They arrived to the base by bus just after...
