As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond
Texas has been ramping up pressure on Washington, D.C., and more recently on New York City and Chicago, for months as it sends thousands of illegal immigrants to those sanctuary cities’ doorsteps, forcing the city's mayors to find new ways to respond to what they have dubbed an emergency.
TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants
Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Two buses carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday just days after Harris insisted the border is secure. Two planes full of illegal immigrants also arrived in the elite Martha’s Vineyard after departing Florida on Wednesday.
Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard for $12m?
Outrage has exploded on social media after news that Gov. DeSantis was said to have spent millions on chartering migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents" and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago's Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press conference after the migrants'...
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
A Florida mother has called on Governor DeSantis for help after her children were wrongfully removed by DCF
After his son Adam Walsh was killed, America's Most Wanted host and founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children John Walsh started a crusade for justice, one that allegedly allowed him to steal his own grandkids. His daughter, and mother of the children, Meghan Walsh is asking for assistance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of the state’s new program.
Ron DeSantis' Team Says Martha's Vineyard Could See Thousands More Migrants
Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw has challenged the tiny Massachusetts island to take in thousands more migrants.
Migrants on Martha's Vineyard flight say they were told they were going to Boston
The plane flight carrying dozens of migrants and paid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the latest move by Republican officials to send migrants to Democrat-controlled cities.
What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'
Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
Opinion: DeSantis chose Martha's Vineyard for a reason
Nicole Hemmer writes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest move to send migrants and refugees up north to states run by Democrats is a populist policy designed to please the voters who still cheer on Donald Trump.
Next stop: Buses transport Martha's Vineyard immigrants away from exclusive liberal enclave
Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) announced that he plans to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to care for approximately 50 immigrants at Martha's Vineyard.
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'
"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
'How much of that money is going to the migrants? Oh, none': Tucker Carlson notes that a GoFundMe for Martha's Vineyard migrants sent the cash to a $16m local non-profit instead of the 50 Venezuelans
Tucker Carlson on Friday night mocked the residents of Martha's Vineyard for their response to the arrival of 50 Venezuelan migrants, and pointed out that the $43,000 raised in a GoFundMe was not even going directly to those affected. The migrants were flown to the holiday island from Texas on...
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard say they were duped by a woman named 'Perla' who paid them $200 and promised a better life in Massachusetts
Some of the migrants aboard the flights to Martha's Vinyard told Reuters that a woman paid them $200. Florida siphoned $12M to coordinate the flights.
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter
BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."Police escorted buses of migrants from St. Andrews church in Edgartown where they had spent the past two nights to the ferry port on the island Friday morning. They arrived to the base by bus just after...
