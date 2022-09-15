ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

blocku.com

How to watch Utah play SDSU

The Utes return to Rice-Eccles today to avenge last season’s loss to San Diego State. That loss, in retrospect, is where Utah’s season turned around. That is the game where Cam Rising took control of the offense and the rest is history. SDSU is coming into the game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastcountymagazine.org

ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: PACK EMERGE VICTORIOUS IN DEFENSIVE SHOWDOWN

September 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) - We’re finally mostly into conference play and to kick it off, ECM Sports ventured to Spring Valley, where the Matadors of Mount Miguel hosted the Wolf Pack of West Hills. Both teams are gridlocked at 2-2 and hoping to make some headway going into conference matchups.
SANTEE, CA
elcidonline.com

Cathedral Thriving Once Again

“We haven’t won on their field since 2009” says one of our star football players at Cathedral Catholic High School. Cathedral Catholic finally came out into the win column after two losses against two nationally top 15 ranked teams. The team’s defense, led by Coach Montali, held down Helix’s offense to 13 points, proving their dominance across San Diego County. With cornerbacks Jack Church ‘23, Jaxon Holloway ‘23, and Anthony Taylor ‘25 shutting down their wide receivers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Football coach on leave amid locker room investigation at Vista High

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. The high school’s head football coach is now on administrative leave, and the football game set for Friday Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The County Sherriff’s Dept. confirmed that...
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation

SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years

On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego burgers that play faster and looser

Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
SAN DIEGO, CA
