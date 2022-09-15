Read full article on original website
Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.Symphony ScienceDel Mar, CA
Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam NaraDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
How to watch Utah play SDSU
The Utes return to Rice-Eccles today to avenge last season’s loss to San Diego State. That loss, in retrospect, is where Utah’s season turned around. That is the game where Cam Rising took control of the offense and the rest is history. SDSU is coming into the game...
eastcountymagazine.org
ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: PACK EMERGE VICTORIOUS IN DEFENSIVE SHOWDOWN
September 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) - We’re finally mostly into conference play and to kick it off, ECM Sports ventured to Spring Valley, where the Matadors of Mount Miguel hosted the Wolf Pack of West Hills. Both teams are gridlocked at 2-2 and hoping to make some headway going into conference matchups.
ESPN
San Diego Wave are set to shatter NWSL attendance record. Not even Bad Bunny will spoil the party.
SAN DIEGO -- At a packed sports bar in the North Park neighborhood, cheers erupted among the fans gathered for an Aug. 27 watch party as Alex Morgan's goal effectively sealed another win for the San Diego Wave. There was a buzz in the air among the crowd -- not...
elcidonline.com
Cathedral Thriving Once Again
“We haven’t won on their field since 2009” says one of our star football players at Cathedral Catholic High School. Cathedral Catholic finally came out into the win column after two losses against two nationally top 15 ranked teams. The team’s defense, led by Coach Montali, held down Helix’s offense to 13 points, proving their dominance across San Diego County. With cornerbacks Jack Church ‘23, Jaxon Holloway ‘23, and Anthony Taylor ‘25 shutting down their wide receivers.
San Diego Wave, Bad Bunny brings massive crowds this weekend
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is set to host several massive events this weekend. It all kicks off Saturday with San Diego Wave's first home game of the season at Snapdragon stadium. The match is a complete sell out, 32,000 tickets were sold, as the home team takes on...
Vista High forfeits football game against Poway High
The Friday night Vista High School-Poway High School football game was canceled, with Vista High forfeiting the contest, according to Poway Unified School District officials.
San Diego County high school forfeits football games amid assault investigation
A Southern California high school has forfeited their football games scheduled for this week amid an assault investigation, it was announced Thursday.
Vista football players suspended, removed from team over misconduct incident
Community outrage boiled over into protests this week at Vista High School and the district's office as people demanded answers and action from school officials.
kusi.com
Football coach on leave amid locker room investigation at Vista High
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. The high school’s head football coach is now on administrative leave, and the football game set for Friday Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The County Sherriff’s Dept. confirmed that...
San Diego-area high school football game canceled, coach on leave amid allegations of assault in locker room
Amid allegations of an assault in the school's locker room, Vista-San Diego's football game Friday at Poway has been canceled. Poway announced on Twitter Thursday morning that the nonleague game would not be rescheduled and gave no reason for the cancellation. The cancellation comes days ...
Bayfair boat races return to Mission Bay
Some of the fastest boats in the world are once again putting on a show at Mission Bay.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
Mater Dei High School placed on lockdown for 2nd straight day
Mater Dei High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday as police responded to a report of a gun on campus that was the result of a misunderstanding, Chula Vista Police Department said.
DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation
SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
Acapela to Make San Diego Debut This Month
LA’s Modern Mexican Restaurant to Expand in Southern California Soon
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
northcountydailystar.com
JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years
On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
New lawsuit filed, police report released in SDSU rape case
On Friday, the law firm representing the woman who was allegedly raped by several former San Diego State University football players released the police report filed by the woman, as well as details and information regarding a new lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego burgers that play faster and looser
Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
