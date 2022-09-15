Read full article on original website
Here’s What New Englanders Will Miss the Most About Summer
Well, friends, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer will officially come to an end next week. Yes, it's true that some of us won't miss this time of year. The heat can be too much, the bugs are a nuisance, and depending on how humid and muggy it gets, the gradual drop in temperature could actually be a relief for many as we enter the colder months.
5 Things You’ll Need While Attending Canobie Lake Park’s Screeemfest in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Do you enjoy haunted houses? Dancing with monsters? Well, if you are brave enough to enter Canobie Lake Park's Screeemfest, then there are some things that you should know.
New Escape Room Coming to the New Hampshire Seacoast
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Rescue a kidnapped antique dealer, figure out how to get out of the horror story you just woke up in filled with body parts and blood, or use items from an abandoned campsite to get to safety and meet the rescue helicopter after getting lost in the wilderness. But can you do it in 60 minutes?
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
The Three Chilling Ghost Stories That Make This College the Most Haunted Campus in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sitting on the banks of Sebago Lake, the campus of St. Joseph's College in Standish is the picturesque model of small-college campus life in Maine. But on more than one occasion, ghost stories have inundated campus life and left some former students with eerie feelings in an otherwise quiet campus existence. What exactly is haunting them? It depends on what you believe.
A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
Here Are 30 of the Best Places for Breakfast in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I may not be an early riser but I am still a sucker for a good breakfast. I personally enjoy savory options like breakfast sandwiches, bacon, and home fries but I won’t turn down a fresh cinnamon bun. Heck, I wouldn’t turn down a six-day-old cinnamon bun.
New Hampshire and Maine Rank Among Worst States to Teach in
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Teaching is a selfless profession. These days, teachers get into the profession fully aware of the salary and sacrifices they are about to make. For a...
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?
These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true.
Adam Sandler Tickets Are on Sale NOW and Here’s How You Can See Him New England-Style
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Woo hoo! New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler is returning to stand-up, and if you're like me, you couldn't be laughing any harder with excitement. Even though...
Lucky for Life Lottery Game Top Prize Ticket Sold in NH
New Hampshire had a top winner in the multistate Lucky For Life lottery game with a grand prize worth at least $5 million. The game, played in 23 states, pays grand prize winners $1,000 a day for life for at least 20 years, or $365,000 per year before taxes. The winner can also choose a one-time cash payment of $5.75 million.
Fall is Coming: Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Go Apple-Picking in New Hampshire
The first day of fall is just one week away, and we are so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
Maine Gets a Visit From Popular Author Neil Gaiman, Creator of ‘The Sandman’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As summer winds and the tourism season slows in Maine, the celebrity sightings throughout Vacationland are also likely to wane. Maine was popular again this year amongst actors and sports stars, with visits from people like Brett Favre to a-list actor Steve Carell. Another big name in the world of comic books visited the Pine Tree State recently, as author Neil Gaiman shared some details on Facebook about his trip to Maine.
Travel on a Budget: 7 Affordable Hostels in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Hostels are mostly a European thing but we do have them here in New England. I had never considered staying in a hostel in the United States before traveling to Europe and getting a taste of the backpacking life.
Adam Sandler Isn’t the Only Famous Comedian to Come From New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s always news when Adam Sandler returns to New England to shoot a movie, such as “Grown Ups” or “Hubie Halloween.”. But...
New Hampshire Ranks Among Most Expensive States for Household Bills
We all know that living in New England can be incredibly expensive. The housing market is crazy, and so many people are struggling as they wonder if they can afford to buy a house or even pay rent. When it comes to household bills, the Granite State also ranks pretty...
Maine Pols Defend Maine Lobstermen over ‘Red List’ Designation
Maine's political leadership has come together in a bi-partisan show of support for the state's lobster industry after a conservation group called for the state's catch to be avoided and the rejection of a federal lawsuit over regulations designed to protect the endangered right whale. Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch...
