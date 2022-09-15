ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton woman denied life-saving chemotherapy due to pregnancy

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAPCF_0hwXrBYx00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — In the weeks post-Roe, a 25-year-old Dayton woman was denied access to chemotherapy treatment after discovering she was eight weeks pregnant, according to court documents.

Planned Parenthood maps strategy to protect abortion rights

The woman, who remains unidentified, had a medical provider was unwilling to provide documentation to support an exception to the Ohio heartbeat bill.

Her only choice other than foregoing chemotherapy was to travel out of state for medical care.

The woman’s story was shared after Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions on Sept. 14, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June .

Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban

The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of several patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of the heartbeat bill, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable, including the Dayton woman.

Another controversial case was referenced in the ruling: The 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion , a case that rapidly sparked conversations about abortion access across the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 22

kisses ? ?
1d ago

That poor baby's gonna die with her. This world don't care about no one except For their selfish self. Because of all Is The Karens. Start minding your own Business.

Reply
8
Jan Har
2d ago

I'm SO disgusted with this world. This woman's LIFE COMES FIRST!!!!!

Reply
16
Related
wyso.org

Abortion procedures to resume at Women's Med Center Dayton (Kettering) as soon as Friday following ruling

That’s because a judge in Hamilton County has temporarily blocked Ohio’s heartbeat law that banned nearly all abortions. In his ruling, the judge said he issued the temporary restraining order against the heartbeat law because it might violate the Ohio Constitution by discriminating against women. The temporary block of Ohio's abortion ban will last for two weeks.
DAYTON, OH
Live Action News

Ohio judge temporarily halts state’s ‘heartbeat law’

An Ohio judge has temporarily halted the state’s heartbeat law for the next two weeks while a lawsuit against the state proceeds. The temporary restraining order means that babies up to 20 weeks gestation can be aborted in the state until September 28th. The decision was made by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian A. Jenkins, who declared the law “unconstitutional” and granted the injunction because he believes the plaintiffs have a chance at winning their lawsuit.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

The Miami Valley reacts to Ohio’s 14-day abortion ban

“Women who are raped, women who are victims of incest or women who could die from their pregancies still can’t get help,” said Sen. Brown. “It’s hurting women, its hurting the reputation of our state frankly, I begin to hear about businesses not wanting to come to Ohio because of the extreme views on abortions, guns and other things.”
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Chemotherapy#Linus Women Health#General Health#Planned Parenthood#The U S Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor

Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools rate low in 2021-2022 Ohio School Report Cards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 have been announced by the Ohio Department of Education. Instead of the traditional A-F grading scales, schools are now judged in five different categories with each category rated 1-5 stars. Each district was rated from one to five...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy