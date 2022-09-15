Greenfield PD says Rush Co. man died of medical emergency in Pet Smart parking lot

Read full article on original website
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside.
Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after Anderson police say she was hit by a car while crossing the road. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue in reference to a person struck. APD arrived to […]
Police: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a stolen truck was driven into a home on Indy’s south east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police noticed the truck of a man in his 20’s with six active warrants, including auto theft, cocaine, possession […]
wbiw.com
Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
Total of 3 people, including 12-year-old, now dead after wrong-way I-465 crash
A total of three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have now died from injuries they suffered in a wrong-way crash on I-465 following a police pursuit.
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
WRBI Radio
Two men arrested following armed robbery in Greensburg
— Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Greensburg late Sunday night. Greensburg Police say an officer responded to the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive and learned that two men entered a home armed with a crowbar. According to the report, once inside the home...
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
Bloomington police warn public of armed man in sewer system
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street.
Search is on in Howard County for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges. Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible tattoos. If you see him, do […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
WISH-TV
Columbus police arrest 2 people after man dies in fentanyl overdose
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two people Tuesday for their involvement in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus during summertime. According to a release, Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are facing preliminary charges for their roles in the fatal overdose of Ronald L. Smith, 37.
Court docs: Kokomo officer broke man’s nose in road rage fight, told colleague ‘no one could know about this’
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter. […]
Life of woman fatally shot at daycare honored during vigil
The family, friends and Co-workers of Krystal Walton came together on Sunday evening to honor her life.
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
WISH-TV
1 motorcyclist dies from crash near Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger on a motorcycle has died on the city’s south side after a crash with a Jeep, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, the crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital at South Emerson Avenue and...
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
Police chase leads to wrong-way crash killing one, injuring children
One person died and multiple others are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 465 off Rockville Road following a police pursuit on Saturday.
WLFI.com
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
Bicyclist hit, killed in crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Sunday evening in Boone County. Dispatchers received a report around 5:45 p.m. of a bicyclist who was hit in the 9500 block of South Indianapolis Road, located in Zionsville near the portion of Indianapolis Road that turns into Lafayette Road.
