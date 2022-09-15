Read full article on original website
Here are three predictions that could turn the tide of the playoffs for the St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly ensured to make the postseason this year, with a 99.8% likelihood according to the latest stats. If nothing changes, the Cardinals would face the San Diego Padres in the first round.
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-1
He may just get there after all. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols moved one step closer to the 700 home run club on Friday night, cranking No. 698 against the Cincinnati Reds. Better yet, it was a two-run bomb that tied the game in the sixth inning, sending Cardinals Nation into an absolute frenzy.
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
The St. Louis Cardinals activated Dylan Carlson and placed fellow outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader
ATLANTA (AP) — Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday night’s game with a fractured right pinky finger just two games after returning from a broken left foot that sidelined him for 81 games. Albies appeared to be injured as he slid head-first safely into second base on a fly ball in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Vaughn Grissom. A fractured finger could keep him out for several weeks. Albies, a two-time All-Star, went 1 for 1 and scored two runs Saturday and went 1 for 4 with a two-run double in Friday’s win over Philadelphia. Albies received a standing ovation before his first at-bat Friday.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls homered, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Saturday night. Tampa Bay remained 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top AL wild card. The Rays hold a 5 1/2-game advantage over Baltimore, which is fourth in the race for the three wild cards. “It’s nice to see everything clicking at this time,” Rays reliever Jason Adam said. “It doesn’t matter if you win 11-0 like we did the other day or you won like today or you win 1-0. Just whatever it takes to get that win. We’re all bonded. We want to play until November.” Jonah Heim homered and Jon Gray (7-7) allowed two runs and two hits over 4 1/3 innings in his second start for Texas since returning from a left oblique strain.
Albert Pujols will continue his bid for his 700th homer when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds in
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 249 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .221 batting average...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run drive while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Pujols started at first base and hit second for...
Ronald Acuña Jr. is coming alive at the perfect time for the Atlanta Braves down the stretch. It has been nothing short of a grind for Ronald Acuña Jr. this season, but the man keeps grinding. Although he has had his moments this year, the Atlanta Braves‘ most...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the opener of a five-game series. The loss cut the Cardinals’ lead in the National League Central...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 276 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .661...
The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the St. Louis Cardinals in today’s first day-night doubleheader, with the morning tilt starting the day. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cardinals prediction and pick. The Cardinals are 10-6 against the Reds this season. Subsequently,...
