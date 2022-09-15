Read full article on original website
Related
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
20-time major winner Roger Federer announces retirement
Federer's announcement comes just three months after he said he "definitely" planned to return to competition in 2023. While Williams will turn 41 in late September, Federer turned 41 in August. The 20-time major victor has not competed since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 and one month later,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
Tennis-Federer to call time on glittering career after next week's Laver Cup
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new heights during a career spanning more than two decades, will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London.
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced he will retire from professional tennis. CNN’s Patrick Snell looks back at the career of one of tennis’ all time greats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
theScore
Roger Federer retiring from ATP Tour after 24 years
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer...
Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon
From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
Tennis-'He redefined greatness': Tributes pour in as Federer announces retirement
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Roger Federer's decision to retire may not have come as a surprise to the tennis world but Thursday's announcement was still met with an outpouring of sadness as current and former players celebrated one of sport's greatest athletes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Tennis-Whatever the numbers say, Federer's artistry was unrivalled
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The vacuous debate over who is the greatest male tennis player of all time will not cease now that Roger Federer has decided to hang up his racket and bask in the glow of his dazzling career.
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
Comments / 0