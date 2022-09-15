ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say

HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car

WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police investigating serious crash on Dixwell Ave. in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue was closed in both directions near the New Haven town line Friday night while police investigated a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. The road closure was expected to last for several hours, […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Register Citizen

Plainfield police: Bicyclist injured after crashing into car

PLAINFIELD —A Brooklyn, N.Y. man was hospitalized Saturday after he crashed his bicycle into a car that didn't grant him the right of way at an intersection, police say. Plainfield police said they responded around 12:40 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of New Road and Plainfield Pike for a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
PLAINFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Person hospitalized after Hamden shooting Friday

HAMDEN — Police say a man was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday. Hamden officers were called to the intersection of Treadwell Street and Bagley Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday for multiple reports of shots fired and located a shooting victim, according to police. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the St. Raphael campus of Yale New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle, police said.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting

Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing

TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Wallingford hit-and-run

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police 18-year-old wounded in Hartford daytime shooting

HARTFORD — An 18-year-old was wounded in a daylight shooting Thursday, police say. The shooting happened in the 90-block of Park Street about 11:45 a.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Officers found the young man when they responded to a report of a gunshot victim. The 18-year-old, who was alert,...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Boy in Bridgeport Hospital after crash at intersection

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a teenage boy was hospitalized after a car collided with his electric bike on Thursday afternoon. The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls about a serious crash at approximately 4:01 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Callers said that a boy was injured and unresponsive, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

