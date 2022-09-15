Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car
WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
Police investigating serious crash on Dixwell Ave. in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue was closed in both directions near the New Haven town line Friday night while police investigated a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. The road closure was expected to last for several hours, […]
Register Citizen
Police: Simsbury Webster Bank nearly robbed moments after West Hartford branch hit
SIMSBURY — Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a Webster Bank branch in town Friday morning. The department received a report of an attempted robbery at the bank, located at 708 Hopmeadow St., around 11 a.m., Simsbury Police Lt. Gregory Samselski said. A man showed a...
Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Plainfield police: Bicyclist injured after crashing into car
PLAINFIELD —A Brooklyn, N.Y. man was hospitalized Saturday after he crashed his bicycle into a car that didn't grant him the right of way at an intersection, police say. Plainfield police said they responded around 12:40 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of New Road and Plainfield Pike for a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
Register Citizen
Police: Person hospitalized after Hamden shooting Friday
HAMDEN — Police say a man was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday. Hamden officers were called to the intersection of Treadwell Street and Bagley Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday for multiple reports of shots fired and located a shooting victim, according to police. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the St. Raphael campus of Yale New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle, police said.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
Register Citizen
Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing
TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
Eyewitness News
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Wallingford hit-and-run
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning...
Register Citizen
Police 18-year-old wounded in Hartford daytime shooting
HARTFORD — An 18-year-old was wounded in a daylight shooting Thursday, police say. The shooting happened in the 90-block of Park Street about 11:45 a.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Officers found the young man when they responded to a report of a gunshot victim. The 18-year-old, who was alert,...
Register Citizen
Police: Boy in Bridgeport Hospital after crash at intersection
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a teenage boy was hospitalized after a car collided with his electric bike on Thursday afternoon. The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls about a serious crash at approximately 4:01 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Callers said that a boy was injured and unresponsive, police said.
Comments / 0