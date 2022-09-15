The queues continue to grow in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public waiting hours to pay their respects. On September 16, some had the opportunity to see the former monarch's children hold vigil over her coffin, as they did at St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh (via The Guardian). King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stood on the catafalque — a raised platform that the queen's coffin is rested upon — standing at its head, foot, and sides with their heads bowed for 15 minutes, according to iNews. This royal act of mourning will be repeated on September 17 by the queen's eight grandchildren.

