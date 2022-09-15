Read full article on original website
Related
Emmys Slammed After Olivia Newton-John, Queen Elizabeth Left Out of In Memoriam Tribute
The 74th Primetime Emmy awards took place last night and while the show had its fair share of exceptional moments, some viewers were surprised when Olivia Newton-John and Queen Elizabeth II were left out of the "In Memoriam" segment. Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of...
John Legend Performs During Emmys in Memoriam Honoring Olivia Newton-John, Betty White, and More Stars
These stars will always be remembered. During Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy Awards, John Legend was tasked with leading the In Memoriam segment remembering celebrities in entertainment — and ones out of it — during a moving performance of his new song “Pieces.” “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend, or cherished icon,” Anthony Anderson shared, introducing the moving performance. “To quote Shakespeare, all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances, and one man and his time playing, even...
Olivia Newton-John’s Team Speaks Out About Emmys In Memoriam Snub
Olivia Newton-John’s publicist is disappointed she was not included in the “In Memoriam” tribute at this year’s Emmys. TMZ reports that Michael Caprio, Newton-John’s publicist for more than two decades, was let down by the news. Caprio said while the family is still grieving and did not want to comment, Emmy Awards executive producer Reggie Hudlin should have considered her substantial Hollywood background.
In Style
Reese Witherspoon Wore a Navy Blue Strapless Gown Covered in Sequins to the 2022 Emmys
While Reese Witherspoon has no shortage of credentials to fill her résumé (see: award-winning actress, producer, and supermom, to name a few), the multi-hyphenate can now add queen of the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet to an already-impressive list. On Monday night, Witherspoon arrived wearing a show-stopping, sequin-covered gown.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards
On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
Viewers Disappointed Queen Elizabeth Omitted From Emmys’ In Memoriam Segment
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards began on September 3 and ended on September 12. In that time, Queen Elizabeth died, an event that sparked strong reactions and tributes the world over, but not during the Emmys, even during the In Memoriam segment. The Emmy Awards celebrate artistic and technical achievements...
Twitter Sounds Off After Emmys Leave Olivia Newton-John Out Of The “In Memoriam”
Last month, the entertainment industry was shaken to its core when legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer. The British born, Australian raised star was not only known for her role as Sandy on Grease and Xanadu,...
Comments / 0