ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker

By Emily McLeod
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8DY3_0hwXqLM000

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach.

In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him.

Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies said Branch grabbed the keys from a woman with a baby outside of a Chick-Fil-A on Beal Parkway and got into her car.

Officials said the employee got involved when he heard the woman screaming.

Branch is being charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Defuniak Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Sports
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
WKRG News 5

Brewton Police looking for missing woman

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chick Fil A#Carjacker#Branch#Nexstar Media Inc
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 15, 2022

Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Harrell, 44, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Fire damages home and RV in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire in Panama City Beach damaged a home and an RV Friday morning on Pine Tree Avenue. Fire officials said that the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire, and Navy Fire worked to put out the fire.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy