John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women
John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Marvel Studios announces which MCU characters are on the Thunderbolts
We have an official announcement on the MCU characters who will make up the Thunderbolts team of anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts are essentially the MCU’s version of the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The Thunderbolts superhero movie has been in the works for a while, and there’s been plenty of speculation about which characters will be on the team.
What's up with Rogue Squadron, the Patty Jenkins Star Wars movie?
Rogue Squadron won't be taking flight any time soon. Back in December 2020, Disney announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be helming a new Star Wars movie, an intergalactic adventure focusing on a "new generation of starfighter pilots." It was an exciting announcement: Jenkins is no stranger to turning out big-budget blockbusters, and at the time, she shared a personal video celebrating the news, explaining that she is the daughter of a fighter pilot and couldn't wait to tell a new story set in a galaxy far, far away.
James Cameron Talks ‘Avatar’ Rerelease and the “Resurgence” of the Moviegoing Experience
James Cameron recently rewatched a fully remastered Avatar with his children, and it made him excited for the film’s upcoming rerelease in theaters. His kids, like a lot of people since Avatar was first released in 2009, saw the film on streaming or on Blu-ray, instead of on a big screen. When they watched it in a theater with their father, they understood its grandeur a bit more, which Cameron said he hopes will be the case for everyone who sees it during its rerelease on Sept. 23. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar: The Way of the Water' Shows Off...
First Andor reactions say it’s more like an HBO series than a Star Wars show – and that’s no bad thing
Andor is receiving universal praise from critics
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
'The Woman King' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Oscar-winner Viola Davis stars in the upcoming historical epic, "The Woman King."
Will we ever see a Star Wars movie again, or has the saga ditched the big screen for ever?
Students of film history will be well aware that before 1977, and the release of Star Wars, the modern summer blockbuster was very much in its infancy. It could be argued that Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, released two years earlier, was the first film to really get those queues snaking round the block, but the first instalment in George Lucas’s long-running space opera triggered Hollywood’s love affair with mass same-day openings, high-octane marketing and the sense of a major movie “event” happening across the globe.
16 Kids Who Are So Brutally Hilarious, I Applaud And Pity Their Parents At The Same Time
These kids have no idea how hilarious they are.
Disney Removes ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘Rogue Squadron’ From Release Calendar, Sets Dates for ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2’ and ‘Lion King’ Sequel
Disney has removed “Rogue Squadron,” the “Star Wars” film from director Patty Jenkins, from its release calendar. The move comes as little surprise since the tentpole, which was scheduled for Dec. 22, 2023, was taken off the studio’s production schedule in 2021. The announcement is more-or-less pro forma, as the window for “Rogue Squadron” to start filming in time to complete the movie by next December has very nearly closed. The next big-screen story in the space opera saga had already been delayed in November 2021, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. As part of the scheduling change, Disney set release dates for...
Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Film ‘Rogue Squadron’ Pulled From Disney Release Slate
Patty Jenkins upcoming “Star Wars” film “Rogue Squadron” has been pulled from the Disney release slate, the studio announced on Thursday. The film was previously delayed due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. The film was scheduled to begin production in 2022 and to be released on...
The Next Star Wars Movie, Rogue Squadron, Has Been Removed From Disney's Schedule
There will be no Star Wars movie released in 2023. Rogue Squadron, the Patty Jenkins-directed Star Wars film about pilots, has long been scheduled for December 2023, but late last year news broke it was likely to be delayed. Disney kept the film on the schedule for nine months since—but today, finally took it off.
‘The Mandalorian’ Is Back in First Season 3 Trailer
It hasn’t been that long since we caught up with Din Djarin, better known as the star of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Although Season 2 of the show wrapped up in late 2020, the character (played by Pedro Pascal) was featured heavily in the first season of The Boook of Boba Fett — practically taking over the show from its title character for several weeks. That show saw Mando team up with Boba Fett to defend Tatooine, and later featured a tearful reunion with Grogu — AKA “Baby Yoda” to his less-informed admirers — after they had separated at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, so that the adorable widdle alien could begin his training to become a Jedi.
Deadpool creator promises the long-awaited threequel will be ‘a monster’
San Diego Comic-Con and D23 both came and went without a hint of Deadpool 3, something that left fans of the Merc with a Mouth understandably frustrated. There’s a star, a director, and a writing team in place, but that’s been the case for a while now, with no new information having emerged for quite some time. Needless to say, the longer the wait goes on, the more irritated Wade Wilson supporters are going to become, especially when it’s already been close to four and a half years since David Leitch’s sequel exploded out of the blocks.
'Andor' Early Reactions Call It Complex, Mature, and the Best 'Star Wars' Spin-off Series So Far
With just a few days left to the premiere of the highly anticipated Disney+ series Andor, Star Wars fans are curious and excited to know if the new addition to the expanding universe is worth their time. Some critics were granted early screenings of the first four episodes of the show, and they all seem to agree that the force is strong with this show. The series is a prequel to highly popular (and also prequel) movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, and the show will span a five-year period in which the title character goes from selfish to a selfless, Empire-defying rebel.
Doctor Who Reveals Title of Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, the last episode starring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, has a title. Doctor Who Magazine #582 reveals that the episode -- airing in October and featuring Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor -- is titled "The Power of the Doctor." The title is an echo of the trilogy of episodes that closed out Matt Smith's run as the Eleventh Doctor: "The Name of the Doctor," "The Day of the Doctor," and "The Time of the Doctor." The title may also refer to the Doctor's regenerative abilities, which Chris Chibnall's time as showrunner revealed to be the basis of all Time Lord regeneration.
Fast X Star Brie Larson Reveals Character Name
Fast X began production back in April, and it was revealed that some big names will be joining the franchise's penultimate outing. Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be appearing in the film along with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. We've seen a lot of fun photos of Larson on the movie's set, and her latest post revealed her character's name. According to Larson, she will be playing Tess in the movie.
