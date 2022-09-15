Read full article on original website
Related
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar to unveil all-in-one residential battery and inverter
Solar energy to help McDonald’s meet sustainability goals EDF Renewables signs 15-year PPA for enough low-carbon energy to meet the consumption of over 1,200 U.S. McDonald’s restaurants. Yotta Energy unveils solar and storage microinverter and EV charging products The Austin-based company is releasing a microinverter for commercial solar...
geekwire.com
Microsoft’s outgoing environmental chief reflects on bold actions and navigating ‘hiccups’
Lucas Joppa was Microsoft’s first chief environmental officer when he took the role in 2018 and went on to help oversee the company’s decision to become carbon negative by 2030 and its creation of a $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund to invest in climate technologies. But despite Microsoft’s...
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Ford, LG Energy supplier using lithium extraction with ‘minimal environmental impact’ to produce EV battery metals
Compass Mineral International, a leading supplier of essential minerals like salt and sulfate of potash (used in plant fertilizer), has been pivoting to focus on the “new gold” rush, lithium. The minerals company, which has deals to supply lithium for EV leaders like Ford and LG Energy, is doubling down by using a new extraction technology to obtain the mineral with minimal impact on the environment.
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
CNBC
The clean hydrogen energy economy was a dream. The climate bill could make it a reality this decade
Hydrogen could help decarbonize some very large sectors of the economy that are otherwise a real challenge, like long haul trucking and making iron and steel. But hydrogen has to be synthesized with zero carbon emissions, otherwise it's not a clean energy source. A tax credit tucked into the Inflation...
It's Time For an Affordable Solar Powered Car!
The Sion(media by Sono Motors) While all-electric vehicles are the rage at the moment, only a few manufacturers are exploring incorporating solar panels onto the vehicles. Sono Motors is one such company that has installed 456 half cells seamlessly into the body of the car (pictured above). Even more interesting is Sono Motors used every body panel for solar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
Harvard engineers develop solid-state battery with performance, reliability improvements
Engineers in the lab of Xin Li, an Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, have developed a new solid-state battery that is capable of 10,000-lifetime cycles and a charge rate as fast as three minutes. The revolutionary technology has brought in an exclusive grant from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development for Li’s startup Adden Energy, Inc., which will help develop cells with improvements in reliability and performance that could be used in future applications for electric vehicles.
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
CARS・
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
Motley Fool
2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology
Artificial intelligence could add $13 trillion to global economic output between 2018 and 2030. Nvidia’s AI chips and software power cutting-edge uses like autonomous robotics and self-driving cars. Lemonade is an insurance company that uses AI to engage consumers, quantify risk, and price policies. You’re reading a free article...
Temu to Offset Carbon Emissions For E-Commerce Deliveries
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Temu announced today that it will offset the carbon emissions from its e-commerce deliveries as part of the online market operator’s commitment to sustainable practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005592/en/ (Photo: Temu)
TechCrunch
Institutions investing in crypto haven’t ‘wavered one inch,’ LMAX CEO says
Even though the total crypto market capitalization has fallen from over $2 trillion at the beginning of the year to about $1 trillion today, institutional investors “haven’t wavered one inch,” Mercer said. “It hasn’t gone backward,” Mercer said. After the chaos surrounding crypto lending platforms like Celsius...
Good News Network
New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air
A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
TechCrunch
Ratio bags $411M in equity, credit for flexible subscription payment models
Co-founder and CEO Ashish Srimal founded Ratio in 2021 with CTO Mason Blake, and they have been heads down ever since working on the company’s concept, which is to help SaaS and technology companies tap into the $1.5 trillion subscription market for recurring revenue. Srimal was previously founder and...
TechCrunch
Salesforce, Snowflake partnership moves customer data in real time across systems
The two companies have been working together for some time, but ahead of the Dreamforce customer conference in San Francisco next week, they announced an enhancement to that partnership where data can flow freely between the Snowflake data repository and the Salesforce customer data platform (CDP). The idea, says David...
Heat storage systems can cut CO2 emissions by 15% in 15 years, really. Meet the “Brick Toaster.”
Rondo Energy has claimed that its brick-toasting heat storage device, is so cheap and efficient that it makes decarbonization a complete no-brainer across the industrial sector. They must be doing something right because Bill Gates agrees. 25% of all of humanity’s carbon emissions come from industrial energy use. An enormous...
TechCrunch
Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
Danaher to spin off environmental & applied solutions unit
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp (DHR.N) said on Wednesday it would separate its environmental & applied solutions (EAS) segment to pivot growth towards the medical technology firm's life sciences and diagnostics businesses.
Comments / 0