Environment

The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023

Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Ford, LG Energy supplier using lithium extraction with ‘minimal environmental impact’ to produce EV battery metals

Compass Mineral International, a leading supplier of essential minerals like salt and sulfate of potash (used in plant fertilizer), has been pivoting to focus on the “new gold” rush, lithium. The minerals company, which has deals to supply lithium for EV leaders like Ford and LG Energy, is doubling down by using a new extraction technology to obtain the mineral with minimal impact on the environment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inyerself

It's Time For an Affordable Solar Powered Car!

The Sion(media by Sono Motors) While all-electric vehicles are the rage at the moment, only a few manufacturers are exploring incorporating solar panels onto the vehicles. Sono Motors is one such company that has installed 456 half cells seamlessly into the body of the car (pictured above). Even more interesting is Sono Motors used every body panel for solar.
teslarati.com

Harvard engineers develop solid-state battery with performance, reliability improvements

Engineers in the lab of Xin Li, an Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, have developed a new solid-state battery that is capable of 10,000-lifetime cycles and a charge rate as fast as three minutes. The revolutionary technology has brought in an exclusive grant from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development for Li’s startup Adden Energy, Inc., which will help develop cells with improvements in reliability and performance that could be used in future applications for electric vehicles.
ENGINEERING
Motley Fool

2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

Artificial intelligence could add $13 trillion to global economic output between 2018 and 2030. Nvidia’s AI chips and software power cutting-edge uses like autonomous robotics and self-driving cars. Lemonade is an insurance company that uses AI to engage consumers, quantify risk, and price policies. You’re reading a free article...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Temu to Offset Carbon Emissions For E-Commerce Deliveries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Temu announced today that it will offset the carbon emissions from its e-commerce deliveries as part of the online market operator’s commitment to sustainable practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005592/en/ (Photo: Temu)
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Institutions investing in crypto haven’t ‘wavered one inch,’ LMAX CEO says

Even though the total crypto market capitalization has fallen from over $2 trillion at the beginning of the year to about $1 trillion today, institutional investors “haven’t wavered one inch,” Mercer said. “It hasn’t gone backward,” Mercer said. After the chaos surrounding crypto lending platforms like Celsius...
STOCKS
Good News Network

New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air

A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120

Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
BUSINESS

