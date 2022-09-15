A monumental portrait of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee is among the memorials and markers that may be removed from display at the US Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York, per the recommendation of a Congressional commission charged with assessing the display of Confederacy-affiliated assets at US military bases. The Naming Commission was established last year to issue recommendations for items or names across the Department of Defense that “commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America”, including bases, statues, and streets. Last month, the eight-panel committee submitted a 103-page report in which it...

WEST POINT, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO