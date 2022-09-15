Read full article on original website
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
California passes bill banning sale of farmland to foreign governments
The California legislature passed a bill Wednesday that is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk and would outlaw foreign country land sales to protect the nation’s food supply. A similar bill was introduced on the federal level last month by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and...
Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
US Supreme Court does about-face in religion case
The US Supreme Court did an about-face Wednesday on a ruling in which it had granted temporary permission for an Orthodox Jewish university in New York to deny official recognition to an LGBTQ student group. In 2018, a group of LGBTQ students formed YU Pride Alliance and sought formal recognition as a student association so they could organize lectures and hold meetings, among other activities.
'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports
Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history.
Why Won't the Biden Administration Join Gorsuch in Seeking To Overrule These Racist SCOTUS Precedents?
Between 1901 and 1904, the U.S. Supreme Court decided a series of cases, collectively known as the Insular Cases, which asked whether the Constitution should fully apply to the residents of Puerto Rico and other territories recently acquired by the U.S. after its victory in the Spanish-American War. The Court held that the Constitution did not fully apply in those U.S.-held territories.
North Carolina charter school petitions US Supreme Court to review dress code ruling
A North Carolina charter school is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider an appeals court ruling that the school violated female students’ constitutional rights by requiring them to wear skirts. In June, a majority of the full U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the dress code...
A crucial precedent? New Mexico Trump loyalist barred from office over Jan. 6 insurrection
A New Mexico judge ordered that Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County and the leader of "Cowboys for Trump," be removed from office for violating the 14th Amendment by participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which the judge described as an insurrection. District Court Judge Francis Mathew further ruled that Griffin was permanently disqualified from holding public office.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that required Jewish university to recognize LGBTQ group
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily allowed an Orthodox Jewish university in New York to deny official recognition to an LGBTQ student group, the latest in a series of decisions in favor of religious rights. Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a brief order granted an emergency request made...
Texas Social Media Law Upheld by Federal Appeals Court (2)
A federal appeals court upheld the validity of a Texas social media law that companies like. say will prevent them from blocking hate speech and extremism. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday lifted a lower court injunction that had blocked the legislation from taking effect.
Congressional Commission Recommends the Removal or Renaming of Confederate Memorials at West Point
A monumental portrait of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee is among the memorials and markers that may be removed from display at the US Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York, per the recommendation of a Congressional commission charged with assessing the display of Confederacy-affiliated assets at US military bases. The Naming Commission was established last year to issue recommendations for items or names across the Department of Defense that “commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America”, including bases, statues, and streets. Last month, the eight-panel committee submitted a 103-page report in which it...
S. Ct. (5-4) Won't Temporarily Stop N.Y. Ruling that Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva U. Recognize "LGBTQ Student Group"
From Yeshiva Univ. v. YU Pride Alliance, decided today by the Supreme Court:. Applicants Yeshiva University and its president seek emergency relief from a non-final order of the New York trial court requiring the University to treat an LGBTQ student group similarly to other student groups in its student club recognition process. The application is denied because it appears that applicants have at least two further avenues for expedited or interim state court relief.
The Supreme Court and the uses of history
Sept. 17 is designated by federal law as Constitution Day to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The U.S. Supreme Court is responsible in the American system of separation of powers for deciding what the Constitution means in specific cases. The first Monday in October marks the beginning of a new Supreme Court term.
US Census Fast Facts
Read Fast Facts from CNN and learn about the United States Census which counts every resident, citizens and non-citizens alike.
First Amendment Hurdle Looms for California’s Social Media Law
California’s new law requiring social media platforms like Meta Platforms Inc.'s. to disclose their content moderation policies is likely to face the same kind of constitutional challenge that derailed similar efforts by Texas and Florida to regulate the companies. The law requires social media companies to post all of...
The United States government poisoned people during Prohibition
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Conspiracy theories are one of the most whacky and fascinating things you can encounter. Most of the time, these conspiracy theories do not have any base in reality and are only there for the entertainment purposes of most of the public. However, some of conspiracy theories are not just theories; they get confirmed years later for some reason. In this article, we will talk about one of the conspiracy theories which were confirmed by the government itself.
