Emmys Slammed After Olivia Newton-John, Queen Elizabeth Left Out of In Memoriam Tribute
The 74th Primetime Emmy awards took place last night and while the show had its fair share of exceptional moments, some viewers were surprised when Olivia Newton-John and Queen Elizabeth II were left out of the "In Memoriam" segment. Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of...
John Legend Performs During Emmys in Memoriam Honoring Olivia Newton-John, Betty White, and More Stars
These stars will always be remembered. During Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy Awards, John Legend was tasked with leading the In Memoriam segment remembering celebrities in entertainment — and ones out of it — during a moving performance of his new song “Pieces.” “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend, or cherished icon,” Anthony Anderson shared, introducing the moving performance. “To quote Shakespeare, all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances, and one man and his time playing, even...
2022 Emmys: Olivia Newton-John left out of 'In Memoriam' segment, social media fans miss late star
Controversy swirls on social media over Olivia Newton-John and the Emmys 'In Memoriam' segment. Fans on social media appeared upset and claimed Olivia Newton-John was left out of the Emmys "In Memoriam" segment Monday night as John Legend performed a moving tribute to pioneers of the entertainment industry who died the year before.
Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Reese Witherspoon Wore a Navy Blue Strapless Gown Covered in Sequins to the 2022 Emmys
While Reese Witherspoon has no shortage of credentials to fill her résumé (see: award-winning actress, producer, and supermom, to name a few), the multi-hyphenate can now add queen of the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet to an already-impressive list. On Monday night, Witherspoon arrived wearing a show-stopping, sequin-covered gown.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards
On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
Selena Gomez Slays at the Emmys (Yes, That's an Only Murders in the Building Joke) in Sleek White Gown
The actress paired her gown with a silver clutch, metallic shoes and a pop of flair with green earrings and nails Selena Gomez cut a killer figure (sorry, we did it again) at this year's Emmys. The singer and actress, who is styled by Kate Young, wore a beaded high-neck gown with a silver clutch from the fashion house to present at the Emmy Awards. She also wore metallic shoes and bold jewelry — including green tassel earrings. As a finishing touch, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik gave...
See all the stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards
As usual, the stars stunned on the red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Monday night — and EW had front row seats to all the glitz, glamour, and award-worthy looks. Check out all the celebs (like Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series winner Zendaya) in our red carpet arrivals gallery, ahead!
Twitter Sounds Off After Emmys Leave Olivia Newton-John Out Of The “In Memoriam”
Last month, the entertainment industry was shaken to its core when legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer. The British born, Australian raised star was not only known for her role as Sandy on Grease and Xanadu,...
Reese Witherspoon exudes glamour with almost 210 carats of dazzling jewelry at the Emmys
Reese Witherspoon was giving us the full fantasy. The Hollywood star prepared to sparkle for the highly anticipated Emmy Awards, walking the red carpet of the awards with a dazzling Armani Privé gown. The 46-year-old actress paired the regal look with strappy black heels and stunning jewelry from...
Emmys 2022: Anne Heche, Bob Saget and More Late Hollywood Stars Honored During Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche, who died last month, was one of several late beloved stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. John Legend took the stage to perform a new song titled "Pieces" as images of stars Hollywood lost throughout the year flashed on the big screen behind him. […]
