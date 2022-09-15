ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

John Legend Performs During Emmys in Memoriam Honoring Olivia Newton-John, Betty White, and More Stars

These stars will always be remembered. During Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy Awards, John Legend was tasked with leading the In Memoriam segment remembering celebrities in entertainment — and ones out of it — during a moving performance of his new song “Pieces.” “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend, or cherished icon,” Anthony Anderson shared, introducing the moving performance. “To quote Shakespeare, all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances, and one man and his time playing, even...
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
People

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards

On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
People

Selena Gomez Slays at the Emmys (Yes, That's an Only Murders in the Building Joke) in Sleek White Gown

The actress paired her gown with a silver clutch, metallic shoes and a pop of flair with green earrings and nails Selena Gomez cut a killer figure (sorry, we did it again) at this year's Emmys. The singer and actress, who is styled by Kate Young, wore a beaded high-neck gown with a silver clutch from the fashion house to present at the Emmy Awards. She also wore metallic shoes and bold jewelry — including green tassel earrings. As a finishing touch, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik gave...
Entertainment Weekly

See all the stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards

As usual, the stars stunned on the red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Monday night — and EW had front row seats to all the glitz, glamour, and award-worthy looks. Check out all the celebs (like Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series winner Zendaya) in our red carpet arrivals gallery, ahead!
