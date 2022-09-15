Read full article on original website
Moment Royal Archer collapsed as Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles Cathedral before her final journey back to London
This is the moment when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen's coffin was being carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Royal Company of Archers had been standing outside the Cathedral waiting to march alongside the Queen's coffin when one of its members had a wobbly moment.
Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side
The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral
Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall
Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
King's solemn salute to his mother: Charles III wears military uniform as he leads procession of senior royals behind the Queen's coffin through the crowd-lined streets of Edinburgh to St Giles Cathedral
The Queen's coffin is on its way to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today followed by her four children on a mournful journey through the Scottish capital. Led by a lone piper from Balmoral playing a lament, Her Majesty was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she was lying in rest since a six-hour journey from her Aberdeenshire.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Sit on the Throne for the 1st Time During Parliament Address
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla honored the late Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Parliament where the couple sat on the throne for the first time as the new rulers of England. The monarch, 73, and his wife, 75, met with 900 members of Parliament at Westminster...
Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
Queen’s funeral will be biggest ever event for police, with 10,000 on duty
Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to line streets from London to Windsor and 500 foreign dignitaries will visit
The Queen’s funeral: how music will play a role at the Westminster Abbey service
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know so far about the music. Her Majesty was a champion of classical music, so it’s expected that her funeral will feature music special to the late Queen’s life.
Anne greets crowds as she views floral tributes to Queen in Glasgow
Crowds welcomed the Princess Royal as she arrived in Glasgow to meet representatives of organisations which the Queen was patron of. Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, visited the City Chambers on Thursday afternoon. Arriving to applause and the sound of bagpipes, Anne, the Queen’s...
King Charles And Prince William Surprise Mourners Queueing To See The Queen's Coffin
King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, made a surprise visit to greet mourners who are queueing. Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall on Saturday. Prince William shook hands and greeted people who had been queuing overnight to pay their respects to his grandmother. He told mourners, “Thank you. It means an awful lot.”
Key timings for the Queen’s state funeral
6.30am – Doors will close to the public for the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall. 8am – The doors of Westminster Abbey will open to the congregation to take their seats for the state funeral service. Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign...
The meaning behind the Imperial State Crown and flowers on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Westminster Hall after a 40-minute procession from Buckingham Palace. The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown on a velvet cushion and a wreath of flowers atop. It was carried on a gun carriage of King’s...
Queen’s coffin procession: Full route and best viewing points in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will arrive in London on Tuesday after 24 hours of lying in rest in Edinburgh. At around 3pm, Her Majesty’s body - accompanied by her only daughter, Princess Anne - will be flown from the Scottish capital to RAF Northolt, west London. The...
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
Queen Elizabeth II: Devon man, 88, recalls part in Queen's Coronation
An 88-year-old from north Devon has shared his memories of being part of the Queen's Coronation 699 years ago. Brian Harris, from Okehampton, was part of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in 1953. Mr Harris said he remembered mounting his horse at 16:00 BST on the special day. He...
Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel
The final public service for royal family members to say goodbye to the Queen before her burial will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.Located at the top of the Long Walk in the Berkshire town, the hallowed establishment will host a televised committal service at 4pm on Monday.St George’s Chapel is steeped in royal history, and it is where the Queen bid farewell to her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a Covid-secure funeral like no other last year.Following the Queen’s funeral on Monday, the coffin will be taken to the chapel by state hearse in slow...
King Charles III: Cardiff gun salute for the new King
A gun salute has taken place in Cardiff to honour the new King. The ceremony took place on Friday ahead of King Charles III's visit - his first official visit as monarch on the final part of his UK tour. Charles and the Queen Consort will greet members of the...
King Charles III: New monarch no stranger to East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
King Charles III has visited Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire many times over the years as the then Prince of Wales. Many of the trips were related to his role as Marshal of the Royal Air Force when he visited various RAF stations across Lincolnshire. In 2007, he also visited the...
