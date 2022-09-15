Read full article on original website
John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women
John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Time Out Global
‘The Mandalorian’ season 3: everything you need to know
Since Disney took over the Star Wars franchise there have been huge hits (The Force Awakens), box-office flops (Solo: A Star Wars Story), mediocre series (The Book of Boba Fett), and those projects which are likely to be wiped even from the databanks of the Jedi library on Coruscant – we’re looking at you, The Rise of Skywalker.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel Studios announces which MCU characters are on the Thunderbolts
We have an official announcement on the MCU characters who will make up the Thunderbolts team of anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts are essentially the MCU’s version of the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The Thunderbolts superhero movie has been in the works for a while, and there’s been plenty of speculation about which characters will be on the team.
First Andor reactions say it’s more like an HBO series than a Star Wars show – and that’s no bad thing
Andor is receiving universal praise from critics
'The Woman King' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Oscar-winner Viola Davis stars in the upcoming historical epic, "The Woman King."
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Andor to Girl in the Box: the seven best shows to stream this week
Diego Luna takes the lead in Disney’s latest Star Wars series – a dark and complex prequel to Rogue One – while the real-life kidnapping story of Colleen Stan is disturbing beyond belief
16 Kids Who Are So Brutally Hilarious, I Applaud And Pity Their Parents At The Same Time
These kids have no idea how hilarious they are.
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
Will we ever see a Star Wars movie again, or has the saga ditched the big screen for ever?
Students of film history will be well aware that before 1977, and the release of Star Wars, the modern summer blockbuster was very much in its infancy. It could be argued that Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, released two years earlier, was the first film to really get those queues snaking round the block, but the first instalment in George Lucas’s long-running space opera triggered Hollywood’s love affair with mass same-day openings, high-octane marketing and the sense of a major movie “event” happening across the globe.
epicstream.com
Willow Disney+ Release Date, Cast Updates, Plot, Trailers, and Everything We Know
Willow was a fantasy film released in 1988, written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. In 2022, Disney+ is about to release a series sequel of the film, with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role. As we wait for the series to premiere, here is everything we know about Disney+’s Willow.
‘The Mandalorian’ Is Back in First Season 3 Trailer
It hasn’t been that long since we caught up with Din Djarin, better known as the star of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Although Season 2 of the show wrapped up in late 2020, the character (played by Pedro Pascal) was featured heavily in the first season of The Boook of Boba Fett — practically taking over the show from its title character for several weeks. That show saw Mando team up with Boba Fett to defend Tatooine, and later featured a tearful reunion with Grogu — AKA “Baby Yoda” to his less-informed admirers — after they had separated at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, so that the adorable widdle alien could begin his training to become a Jedi.
Parents Are Sharing Things They Secretly Hate About Having Kids, And It's Both Honest And Eye-Opening
"I hate how many of the cute baby milestones just make things harder as a parent. Cool, they can walk — now I can never sit down again."
ComicBook
Doctor Who Reveals Title of Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, the last episode starring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, has a title. Doctor Who Magazine #582 reveals that the episode -- airing in October and featuring Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor -- is titled "The Power of the Doctor." The title is an echo of the trilogy of episodes that closed out Matt Smith's run as the Eleventh Doctor: "The Name of the Doctor," "The Day of the Doctor," and "The Time of the Doctor." The title may also refer to the Doctor's regenerative abilities, which Chris Chibnall's time as showrunner revealed to be the basis of all Time Lord regeneration.
Collider
'Andor' Early Reactions Call It Complex, Mature, and the Best 'Star Wars' Spin-off Series So Far
With just a few days left to the premiere of the highly anticipated Disney+ series Andor, Star Wars fans are curious and excited to know if the new addition to the expanding universe is worth their time. Some critics were granted early screenings of the first four episodes of the show, and they all seem to agree that the force is strong with this show. The series is a prequel to highly popular (and also prequel) movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, and the show will span a five-year period in which the title character goes from selfish to a selfless, Empire-defying rebel.
Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Officially Ordered to Series at Amazon
After the early success of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Amazon is doubling down on its strategy of mining the mythology of iconic science fiction and fantasy franchises to create new shows. Earlier this year, the streaming service began developing “Blade Runner 2099,” a mysterious series set in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi universe that takes place 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049.” Now, Amazon has officially decided to move forward with the project, ordering 10 episodes of the series from showrunner Silka Luisa and executive producers Ridley Scott, Michael Green, and Alcon Entertainment co-founders...
ComicBook
Fast X Star Brie Larson Reveals Character Name
Fast X began production back in April, and it was revealed that some big names will be joining the franchise's penultimate outing. Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be appearing in the film along with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. We've seen a lot of fun photos of Larson on the movie's set, and her latest post revealed her character's name. According to Larson, she will be playing Tess in the movie.
