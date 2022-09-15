ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernbank Museum "Journey to Space" Exhibit, Opening Oct. 8

On the horizon of Fernbank’s 30th anniversary, the museum announces an out-of-this-world exhibit, “Journey to Space,” on view from Oct. 8, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023. This new exhibit highlights the excitement of cosmic travel, the physical issues that arise with space exploration, the challenges of gravitational weightlessness, what it would be like to live and work outside of Earth’s atmosphere and more! Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a hands-on experience that explores the challenges and solutions surrounding space travel and, inevitably, humankind’s future.

“Journey to Space” delights science enthusiasts with a combination of impressive objects and hands-on opportunities that allow patrons to better understand the science of traveling to, living in and working from space. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore historic space-related attire and protective gear, including Neil Armstrong’s gloves, an Apollo helmet, space suit sleeves, meteoroid shields and more. They will also gain the unique perspective of how spacesuits are engineered to protect astronauts from the many dangers they encounter while in orbit.

Interactivity abounds inJourney to Space,” including the chance to launch a water rocket to see how much hydropower it takes to reach its maximum height, turn on an ion engine to watch ionized air molecules in action, view Earth as only astronauts can through a large projection of images taken from an orbiting space craft, control a robotic arm using hand controllers and video monitors to complete a task as astronauts do and more. The exhibit also offers interactive, pressure-related experiments to explore, including a Vacuum Bell Jar that demonstrates how objects behave in zero pressure, an orbit table that allows guests to simulate what it would be like to launch a puck into space and a 16-foot drop tower that explores the effects of momentary weightlessness on objects.

“For space enthusiasts who considered becoming an astronaut, this exhibit will be a taste of what life would be like in orbit,” said Educational Manager, Sarah Arnold. “Journey to Space really gives our guests the full experience of life as an astronaut, not just the lives we see portrayed in the movies. It explores not only the educational aspects of getting up to space, but the challenges that can arise on this journey.”

The exhibit offers guests a real-time view into the intricacies of space travel as it currently stands and what this means for the future among the stars. With objects including everything from space food to shuttle era urinals, guests can compare the complexities of everyday life on Earth when juxtaposed against long-term galactic living, ultimately gaining an understanding of what it’s like to eat, sleep, and even go to the bathroom in space. From earth-living to moon travel to voyages on Mars, “Journey to Space” enthralls visitors with the intensity required of space travel and will find themselves asking, “where to next?

Presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota and the California Science Center. With support from NASA.

Local presentation made possible in part by Genuine Parts Company.

Additional support provided by Atlanta Falcons, Delta Air Lines, Novelis, and Romanoff Renovations.

RELATED PROGRAMMING

Also opening on Oct. 8 is the giant screen film, “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit.” Planned to open alongside the space-themed exhibit, this film explores the ways NASA uses underwater environments to simulate life and work in space. Offering a fascinating look into the high-tech world of astronauts, “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit” includes footage of renowned astronaut, Jeanette Epps living underwater for ten days and details the intricacies of extensive space-walk training. Specific showtimes vary by date. One giant screen movie is included with general admission (subject to availability).

To kick-off the out-of-this-world exhibit, Fernbank is making plans for a galactic adventure into family fun with a special Discovery Day on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., commemorating the launch of “Journey to Space” and “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit,” complete with fun activities for all ages. This event is included with general admission.

Fernbank Museum will also be bringing back a fan-favorite special exhibit, “Sun, Earth, Universe” which will allow visitors to engage in hands-on content about our closest star, our planet, the universe and how they interact. Exhibit activities include a Mars Landscape Play Table, a Spacecraft Model Building Activity, Your Mission to Space Board Game and more. To view this exhibit, please visit the Naturalist Center, Lab B. The "Sun, Earth, Universe" special exhibit created by the National Informal STEM Educational Network (NISE Net) in collaboration with NASA.

TICKETS

Journey to Space is included with general admission at Fernbank and with CityPASS. General admission tickets include three floors of exhibits in the natural history museum, choice of one giant screen film, and 75 acres of nature explorations in Fernbank Forest and WildWoods. Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta, minutes from midtown Atlanta and downtown Decatur.

For more information, visit FernbankMuseum.org. General admission tickets are $24.95 for adults, $23.95 for seniors, $22.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, and free for Fernbank Members. These prices are for tickets purchased online at FernbankMuseum.org. Tickets not purchased in advance are offered, if available, at a higher price.

More information is available at FernbankMuseum.org.

*Fernbank Museum’s 30th anniversary is Oct. 5, 2022.

